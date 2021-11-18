Subscriber Picks: Do you know how much your colleagues are earning?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

It’s that time of the year when salaries are being negotiated and bonuses are paid to the lucky ones.

Do you know how you fare compared with your colleagues? Experts say a lot of people here don't openly discuss their pay with their co-workers, but this is beginning to change.

While some argue pay transparency can help reduce inequality stemming from salary gaps, others caution that companies should move towards it only with their eyes wide open.

Yesterday, details on the first project under HDB’s new prime location public housing model were announced. Will the 6 per cent subsidy clawback - which kicks in when owners sell their homes - deter speculative buyers?

Planning to take your booster jab? If you are wondering whether to opt for Pfizer or Moderna, read our explainer below.

Pfizer or Moderna booster - which is more effective? Here's what an MOH study shows

Going for your booster shot? Here's what you need to know.

Stroke in their 30s: Why more young people are hit by the disease

Joy Chia, who was seven months pregnant, suddenly had a bad headache while at the mall with her family. She was found to be having a haemorrhagic stroke.

Subsidy clawback for Rochor prime location BTO flats - will it help to curb 'lottery effect'?

Owners of these flats will pay 6% of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB.

I am paid this much, what about you?

Pay transparency, or pay secrecy, has been cast under the spotlight in recent years.

Investor in S'pore wins suit to recover $1.3m loss in 'capital-guaranteed' investment

The term "capital-guaranteed" gives investors peace of mind. But things could go wrong unless all parties are literally on the same page when it comes to signing documents.

Asia's consumers spoilt for choice as e-grocery segment thrives

Plenty of players and thin margin - the battle of survival is being fought in the e-grocery market.

In pursuit of resilience: When efficiency alone is not good enough

Covid-19 and the climate crisis have reminded us of what is equally, if not more, important.

Bolo buns are on the rise with bakeries rolling out new versions

Bolo buns are on a roll here. Which ones are worth the calories?

