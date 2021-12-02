Subscriber Picks: Do vaccines work against Omicron? | Discover December specials from ST

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Do Covid-19 jabs work against Omicron? 5 things to know about the variant
Singapore would need to find out if the "unknown enemy" will dominate the other types of variants.
Girl hurt by pet bird: Do peacocks attack only children? What should I do if I encounter one?
A three-year-old was left with deep cuts on her face after she was attacked by a pet peacock in Serangoon.
More healthcare staff facing abuse: Patient asked nurse if she provided sexual services
One patient grabbed a nurse's breast twice, while another asked a nurse if she provided sexual services.
Why are we so bad at putting work aside to enjoy life?
"A lot of folks don't know how to not answer WhatsApp messages or group chats and are tuned in most of the time," says an expert.
SPH Media Trust launches with mission for media titles to be trusted source of news
Singapore's local media landscape turned a page with the formation of a new not-for-profit entity.
Welcome to my garden kingdom
From mini home jungles to renting gardening plots, meet these hobbyists' pandemic havens of lush gardens.
The emerging metaverse economy: How would it change our lives?
Metaverse will transform social and economic life in ways that earlier incarnations of the Internet were unable to do, says Vikram Khanna.