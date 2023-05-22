Subscriber Picks: Developers offer discounts for upmarket condos | How to snag good travel deals

Ong Hwee Hwee
Associate Editor (Product & Audience Growth)
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: HDB owners caught for buying private homes during MOP

By 2026, Singapore is expected to become a “super-aged” society where at least 21 per cent of the population will be 65 and above.

As we approach the milestone, do we have suitable housing options for the seniors, and are we paying enough attention to mental well-being issues like chronic loneliness?

In this edition, we look at living options for seniors. For example, can they be encouraged to live together in shared assisted living homes? How about integrating assisted living units in HDB blocks? Chua Mui Hoong explores the possibilities.

The June school holidays are coming up. Keeping the young ones occupied can be a challenging task. Bookmark this link, parents. We have made it easy for you to check out family-friendly events - and save them right away on your Google calendar.

If you are making travel plans for later, find out how you can still snag good deals despite soaring airfares post-pandemic.

Happy planning!

Can't wait 5 years: HDB owners caught for buying private homes during MOP

Many who broke this rule thought they could bypass the minimum occupation period by using a trust scheme to put the new properties under their children’s names.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore developers dangle discounts to move sales of some upmarket condos

At least eight new condo projects - mostly in the prime core central region - have offered discounts in April and May to draw buyers.

READ MORE HERE

Senior housing: Why not assisted living units in every HDB block?

How about having assisted living units spread across several floors of an HDB block for residents who need more care?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How to snag good travel deals despite higher airfares

Sidestep the beaten track, and explore these up-and-coming destinations.

READ MORE HERE

Why does everyone think they are middle class?

Chasing the middle-class life and the Singapore Dream may be a self-inflicted torture.

READ MORE HERE

New eats at these new malls

From sushi popiah to sweet sando, check out these fresh offerings at new malls in the hood.

READ MORE HERE

Why do Sesame Street’s muppets have to make a song and dance about race?

Some might wonder - why the fuss over ascribing races to muppets?

READ MORE HERE

‘Genderless uniforms’ gaining traction across Japan

Mr Hinata Kubo attended senior high school wearing a skirt “once or twice a week”, alternating with trousers depending on his mood.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top