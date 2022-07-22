Subscriber Picks: DBS CEO on crypto, blockchain | $32m luxury goods scam: How did things go so wrong?

Digital Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Blockchain, cryptocurrencies, decentralised finance. 

Some may find these terms confusing. How are they different, and how would these technologies change the way we bank and transact?

In an exclusive interview with ST, DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta cuts through the crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo. Is buying cryptocurrencies for your children a good investment? And does Mr Gupta himself invest in it?

Speaking of the importance of investing wisely. Some in Singapore paid hundreds of thousands to a couple for luxury watches and goods, thinking they were getting a good deal. The couple allegedly failed to deliver the goods, and fled Singapore after they collected some $32 million. How did things go so wrong for the victims? And what are some precautions buyers should take?

DBS CEO on what people often get wrong on blockchain, DeFi and cryptocurrencies

DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta cuts through the crypto-blockchain mumbo jumbo, and explains why he bought Bitcoins, which could provide a store of value like gold.

Is buying crypto a good investment? Has DBS or Piyush Gupta himself invested in it?

READ MORE HERE

Interpol red notice against couple in $32m luxury goods scam

How did things go so wrong for the victims? Have red notices been issued against Singaporeans previously?

READ MORE HERE

New Sers 50-year lease option: A solution now, but a tangle down the road?

The situation in Ang Mo Kio has spurred more serious thinking among HDB home owners about the ramifications of having one's net worth tied up in a flat.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

She is more educated than her husband and that is okay for more couples in S'pore

"If you want true love, you have to look past these superficial things," said a woman who earns about three times more than her husband.

READ MORE HERE

The up-and-down life of disabled parents

"You wish you could run to make milk for her. But if she's crying, you have to ask someone to carry her over to you," says Jean Ling, who became paralysed in her lower body after a car accident.

READ MORE HERE

Vet existing policies for old or young bias

Is education spending too focused on the young, and health spending too focused on the old? 

READ MORE HERE

3 urban and home farming initiatives to watch in S'pore

Did you know there are about 220 farms in our backyard?

READ MORE HERE

This nerve influences nearly every internal organ. Can it improve our mental state too?

What is the vagus nerve, and why has it become an object of fascination?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top