Subscriber Picks: Can you buy a property in prime location for $1m? | Who is the most important person in your company?

Does living outside Singapore make one any less Singaporean?

ST columnist Chua Mui Hoong has been mulling over issues of identity and nationality, after making a major life change to relocate to Australia in June. "Some days I feel like a quitter, with no escape from the residual feeling of guilt and shame over my decision to make a life here in Perth," she writes. In her latest column, she shares the thoughts that lurk in her mind, as she starts a new life away from home.

We also caught up with a group of Singaporeans living overseas who have one thing in common - they set up thriving small businesses, despite having zero experience in the food and beverage industry. One of them is Jeanne Ng, who didn't know how to cook until she was 35 but is now dishing out laksa in Hawaii.

Can you buy a property in prime location for $1m?

What is available at this price range?

Should you wait for the new Covid-19 vaccines instead of getting a booster?

Experts say the new vaccines provide better protection than the current bivalent ones. Here’s why.

I never thought I’d emigrate. But now I’m living in Perth and mulling over questions of identity

Does living outside Singapore make one any less Singaporean, Chua Mui Hoong wonders.

Who is the most important person in your company?

If you had to identify the most important person in your organisation, who would it be?

She started cooking only when she's 35. Now, she's selling laksa in Hawaii

Meet Singaporeans who have set up thriving small businesses overseas, despite having zero experience in F&B.

Shanti Pereira: How Singapore’s finest sprinter found her speed

We spent a day with Shanti Pereira and her coach for an exclusive look at the science and sweat behind her hot streak.

Alternatives to Japan’s JR Pass for the budget-conscious traveller

Japan Rail Pass will see its price nearly double come October. What are the cheaper options?

Why Canada’s assassination allegation is everyone’s problem

Trudeau’s public outburst against India puts the Indo-Pacific coalition in a difficult spot.

