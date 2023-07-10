Subscriber Picks: Can we rely on maids alone for eldercare? | Where are the 'hot' resale condos

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Despite scoring six distinctions for his A levels, Raffles Institution student Kang Zi Yuan feared that would not be enough to get him into a top overseas university to study law.
To boost his chances, he paid around $10,000 to a college admissions consultancy to help him prepare his resume. Like him, hundreds of students in Singapore are paying between $3,000 and $15,000 a year to these consultants, with some starting as young as 14. What exactly are they paying for?
In three years' time, Singapore will be a “super-aged” society, with 21 per cent of the population aged 65 and above. Many now rely on foreign domestic helpers for caregiving. But beyond that, what are other eldercare options that are worth exploring?
After a long day at work, heading to the gym or fitness studio may seem like a hassle. Some prefer to sweat it out at home. Do home workouts really work? We ask the experts.
‘Decoupling’ to avoid ABSD: Is it worth the risk?
The practice is popular among Singapore couples as it allows the other spouse to buy another property without having to pay ABSD. But what are the risks involved?
Where to find the ‘hot’ resale condo units
In 2021, the price gap between new and resale condos was 38.9 per cent. This rose to 62.9 per cent in the first five months of this year.
Should CEOs get paid a few hundred times more than their average workers?
It would take the median Google employee 808 years to earn what their CEO Sundar Pichai is paid.
Ridout Road saga: The elephants in the room
Almost six hours of precious parliamentary time had been devoted to discussing the matter. But were there missed opportunities?
Do home workouts work?
How safe and useful are modified home workouts and should you opt for studio classes instead?
Building Indonesia's new capital from scratch: Can Jokowi pull off his Nusantara legacy?
President Joko Widodo wants to open Nusantara - three and a half times the size of Singapore - on Aug 17, 2024, timing it with Indonesia’s Independence Day.