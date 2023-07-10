Subscriber Picks: Can we rely on maids alone for eldercare? | Where are the 'hot' resale condos

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Despite scoring six distinctions for his A levels, Raffles Institution student Kang Zi Yuan feared that would not be enough to get him into a top overseas university to study law.

To boost his chances, he paid around $10,000 to a college admissions consultancy to help him prepare his resume. Like him, hundreds of students in Singapore are paying between $3,000 and $15,000 a year to these consultants, with some starting as young as 14. What exactly are they paying for?

In three years' time, Singapore will be a “super-aged” society, with 21 per cent of the population aged 65 and above. Many now rely on foreign domestic helpers for caregiving. But beyond that, what are other eldercare options that are worth exploring?

After a long day at work, heading to the gym or fitness studio may seem like a hassle. Some prefer to sweat it out at home. Do home workouts really work? We ask the experts.

Can we rely on foreign helpers alone for eldercare?