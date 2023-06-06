Subscriber Picks: Can employers pay you less if you insist on working from home?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
So, your boss has been dropping hints about having the team go back to the office more often - even though hybrid working "is the way to go".
You are given an option: Continue to work from home on some days but get paid less than those who return to the office full-time. Would you take it?
Companies around the world have experimented with pay differentials for office and remote employees. While such schemes have not caught on in Singapore, employers here could well consider similar practices. Are such policies fair to begin with? We look at the pros and cons in this week's edition.
It has been hot and humid in recent weeks. If you have been having headaches or feeling cranky, it may be a sign that you are not drinking enough water. But how much is enough? And how do you make sure you stay hydrated?
Can employers pay you less if you insist on remote working?
Employees who return to the office full-time get paid more than those who continue to work remotely. Is this fair?
Debate on CPF Ordinary Account interest rate resurfaces
The 0.01 percentage point increase in interest rates for the Special and MediSave accounts is "minuscule relative to the rise in inflation and market interest rates", says an analyst.
Fighting over $600k of bling in a multimillion-dollar divorce
The bling may not be yours to keep in a nasty divorce - even if it was given as a present.
Do you really need 8 glasses of water a day?
The truth about 9 common beliefs about eye health
Ozempic touted as weight-loss ‘wonder’ drug, but experts caution its use
Meet Jasper Boers. He's one of just 350 US students in China today
The figure represents just 2.5 per cent of the 14,000 to 15,000 that were in China a decade ago.
Time to invest in Reits?
The Singapore Reit sector can offer dividend yields of more than 7 per cent. But like all investments, it involves risks.