Subscriber Picks: Can employers pay you less if you insist on working from home?

Ong Hwee Hwee
Associate Editor (Product & Audience Growth)
Updated
Published
34 min ago

So, your boss has been dropping hints about having the team go back to the office more often  - even though hybrid working "is the way to go".

You are given an option: Continue to work from home on some days but get paid less than those who return to the office full-time. Would you take it?

Companies around the world have experimented with pay differentials for office and remote employees. While such schemes have not caught on in Singapore, employers here could well consider similar practices. Are such policies fair to begin with? We look at the pros and cons in this week's edition.

It has been hot and humid in recent weeks. If you have been having headaches or feeling cranky, it may be a sign that you are not drinking enough water. But how much is enough? And how do you make sure you stay hydrated?

Read on and find out.

Can employers pay you less if you insist on remote working?

Employees who return to the office full-time get paid more than those who continue to work remotely. Is this fair?

READ MORE HERE

Debate on CPF Ordinary Account interest rate resurfaces

The 0.01 percentage point increase in interest rates for the Special and MediSave accounts is "minuscule relative to the rise in inflation and market interest rates", says an analyst.

READ MORE HERE

Fighting over $600k of bling in a multimillion-dollar divorce

The bling may not be yours to keep in a nasty divorce - even if it was given as a present.

READ MORE HERE

Do you really need 8 glasses of water a day?

Do you drink only when you are thirsty? That is not enough, say doctors.

READ MORE HERE

The truth about 9 common beliefs about eye health

Reading in the dark can worsen your eyesight. False. Here's why.

READ MORE HERE

Ozempic touted as weight-loss ‘wonder’ drug, but experts caution its use

How did a diabetes drug become a weight-loss drug? What are the side effects?

READ MORE HERE

Meet Jasper Boers. He's one of just 350 US students in China today

The figure represents just 2.5 per cent of the 14,000 to 15,000 that were in China a decade ago.

READ MORE HERE

Time to invest in Reits?

The Singapore Reit sector can offer dividend yields of more than 7 per cent. But like all investments, it involves risks.

READ MORE HERE

