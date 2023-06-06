Subscriber Picks: Can employers pay you less if you insist on working from home?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Do blue light-blocking glasses really work?

So, your boss has been dropping hints about having the team go back to the office more often - even though hybrid working "is the way to go".

You are given an option: Continue to work from home on some days but get paid less than those who return to the office full-time. Would you take it?

Companies around the world have experimented with pay differentials for office and remote employees. While such schemes have not caught on in Singapore, employers here could well consider similar practices. Are such policies fair to begin with? We look at the pros and cons in this week's edition.

It has been hot and humid in recent weeks. If you have been having headaches or feeling cranky, it may be a sign that you are not drinking enough water. But how much is enough? And how do you make sure you stay hydrated?

Read on and find out.