Subscriber Picks: Business class to Tokyo for $1,956: Fly for less on alternative airlines | Is FTX's fall the 'Lehman moment' for crypto?

Tech layoffs made headlines this week, with Meta cutting 11,000 jobs worldwide, following similar moves at Twitter and other global tech firms.

The crypto world, meanwhile, was rocked by the sudden collapse of FTX, which has been dubbed by some as the industry’s “Lehman moment”. For non-crypto watchers, scroll on and find out what's the big deal over FTX's fall from grace.

Come Sunday, the trip to town will be shorter and faster for some, with 11 new MRT stations opening under stage 3 of the Thomson-East Coast Line. Ahead of the opening, here's a guide on what you can do and where you can dine near the stations located between Stevens and Gardens by the Bay.

Fly business class to Tokyo for $1,956? For those deterred by soaring airfare, check out five alternative airlines that will give you more bang for your buck.