Subscriber Picks: Bed crunch at hospital emergency departments: What's the solution? | Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
The bed crunch issue at hospital emergency departments has been in the spotlight.
The delay in securing a bed has been exceptionally long lately, aggravated by the Covid-19 situation. Some patients had to wait several days before they were moved to a ward. What are some key issues that need to be addressed in order to find a permanent solution?
You may be one of those affected by the WhatsApp outage earlier this week. Global searches for “WhatsApp Alternative” surged after the messaging app crashed. What are some options that are available to users?
Planning a winter vacation and agonising over what to pack? Before you shove another puffer jacket into your luggage, read our tips on how you can still look cool while keeping warm.
Time to find solution to bed crunch issue at hospital emergency departments
MOH data for the week of Oct 9 showed that on three days, the median wait time for a bed at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital – the one with the longest wait time – was more than 30 hours.
WhatsApp crash: What are the alternative chat apps you can turn to
Global searches for “WhatsApp Alternative” surged after users were hit by the WhatsApp outage.
Wife of Britain’s new PM Sunak is heiress of Indian tech giant Infosys
Akshata Murty's 1% holding in Infosys, the tech giant co-founded by her father, is estimated to be worth about US$700 million (S$995 million).
Lunch with Sumiko: Farhanna Farid is a petite powerlifter capable of incredible things
"I’ll get the heaviest item... I have to carry the dining table or the sofa," Farhanna, who lifted 201kg at a recent competition, jokes about how her family "exploits" her.
Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?
askST: What to consider before putting your money into foreign currency fixed deposits
The interest rates may look attractive but foreign currency fixed deposits are not as risk-free as fixed deposits in Singdollars.
Winter-proof your travel wardrobe: How to look cool while keeping warm abroad
Dine fine in Bangkok
While not cheap, many new fine-dining restaurants in Bangkok are priced lower than their Singapore counterparts.