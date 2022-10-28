Subscriber Picks: Bed crunch at hospital emergency departments: What's the solution? | Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?

Ong Hwee Hwee
Digital Editor
Updated
Published
37 min ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

The bed crunch issue at hospital emergency departments has been in the spotlight.

The delay in securing a bed has been exceptionally long lately, aggravated by the Covid-19 situation. Some patients had to wait several days before they were moved to a ward. What are some key issues that need to be addressed in order to find a permanent solution?

You may be one of those affected by the WhatsApp outage earlier this week. Global searches for “WhatsApp Alternative” surged after the messaging app crashed. What are some options that are available to users?

Planning a winter vacation and agonising over what to pack? Before you shove another puffer jacket into your luggage, read our tips on how you can still look cool while keeping warm. 

Time to find solution to bed crunch issue at hospital emergency departments

MOH data for the week of Oct 9 showed that on three days, the median wait time for a bed at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital – the one with the longest wait time – was more than 30 hours. 

READ MORE HERE

WhatsApp crash: What are the alternative chat apps you can turn to

Global searches for “WhatsApp Alternative” surged after users were hit by the WhatsApp outage. 

READ MORE HERE

Wife of Britain’s new PM Sunak is heiress of Indian tech giant Infosys

Akshata Murty's 1% holding in Infosys, the tech giant co-founded by her father, is estimated to be worth about US$700 million (S$995 million). 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Lunch with Sumiko: Farhanna Farid is a petite powerlifter capable of incredible things

Farhanna Farid says she gets her physical strength from her mother and grandmother.

"I’ll get the heaviest item... I have to carry the dining table or the sofa," Farhanna, who lifted 201kg at a recent competition, jokes about how her family "exploits" her.

READ MORE HERE

Why are so many people delighted by disgusting things?

There is a scientific reason why disgusting things can sometimes captivate us.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What to consider before putting your money into foreign currency fixed deposits

The interest rates may look attractive but foreign currency fixed deposits are not as risk-free as fixed deposits in Singdollars.

READ MORE HERE

Winter-proof your travel wardrobe: How to look cool while keeping warm abroad

Here's how you can stay stylish even when it snows on your winter vacation.

READ MORE HERE

Dine fine in Bangkok

While not cheap, many new fine-dining restaurants in Bangkok are priced lower than their Singapore counterparts.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top