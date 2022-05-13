Subscriber Picks: Back to office - how to deal with bad bosses, backstabbing and more | What caused the crypto crash?

Digital Editor
Updated
Published
10 min ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

How has the "great return to office" been for you?

If you are sitting at the new hot-desking space, trying to block out the office chatter and wondering what to say over lunch with your colleagues - you are not alone in wishing you are still working from home.

While bosses see value in bringing their folks back to office, the enthusiasm may not be shared by all in what has been dubbed the "executive-employee disconnect". According to a paper by the Institute of Policy Studies, four in 10 polled say employees should be allowed to work from home three days a week. To help you make the transition back to office, we have a survival guide on dealing with seven tricky situations.

The return to the workplace may have also affected your sleep routine. Tune in to this podcast for tips on how to get a good night's sleep.

Meanwhile, enjoy the long weekend - before it's back to office.

Return to the office: How to deal with backstabbers, bad bosses and 'social rust'

Back in the office but wish you are at home? Read this.

READ MORE HERE

Surge pricing ban one way to address high ride-hailing fares, difficulty in booking a ride

Should the Government intervene in this new reality - or can it?

READ MORE HERE

The 'R' word is coming into play

Recession risks in the US, Europe and China are possibly "reinforcing each other like the perfect storm", says IMF's former chief economist.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

'I don't know how long I can stay with him': Getai queen Liu Lingling on giving birth at 50

"Let's say my life ends after I give birth, at least you have our baby to keep you company. It's still worth it," Liu had said to her husband.

READ MORE HERE

Why did TerraUSD, Luna crash and what does it mean for investors?

How will the crash change the way regulators view the market?

READ MORE HERE

Looking to invest in Reits? Here's what to know to reap returns

How will rising inflation and interest rate hikes affect the popular investment vehicle?

READ MORE HERE

After a two-year pause, hit 'Resume'

"But it is not all joyous anticipation. A part of me is wary, anxious, a little bit fearful, of the return of the outside world," says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Omakase under $200 in S'pore: Where to go and what to eat

Here are 13 restaurants to check out.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top