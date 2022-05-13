Subscriber Picks: Back to office - how to deal with bad bosses, backstabbing and more | What caused the crypto crash?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

How has the "great return to office" been for you?

If you are sitting at the new hot-desking space, trying to block out the office chatter and wondering what to say over lunch with your colleagues - you are not alone in wishing you are still working from home.

While bosses see value in bringing their folks back to office, the enthusiasm may not be shared by all in what has been dubbed the "executive-employee disconnect". According to a paper by the Institute of Policy Studies, four in 10 polled say employees should be allowed to work from home three days a week. To help you make the transition back to office, we have a survival guide on dealing with seven tricky situations.

The return to the workplace may have also affected your sleep routine. Tune in to this podcast for tips on how to get a good night's sleep.

Meanwhile, enjoy the long weekend - before it's back to office.

