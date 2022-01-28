Subscriber Picks: Are you working longer hours? | 5 job scams to avoid

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Zoom call at 8pm. Checking e-mail on weekends.

Does this sound familiar, if you have been working from home? 

One in two Singapore employees has been grappling with longer working hours since the Covid-19 pandemic started, according to a survey commissioned by The Straits Times. And middle managers seem to have it tougher, working longer hours than their bosses and junior staff. But some point out that while the day may be longer, companies are giving them more flexibility, such as allowing them to attend to family matters during regular work hours.

If you have been clocking long hours, I hope you get some rest during the upcoming Chinese New Year break. While you spend time with your loved ones over CNY snacks, here's a guide on how you can enjoy love letters and pineapple tarts - and still keep an eye on your calorie intake.

Have a good CNY break.

Blind spots and walkie-talkies: How illegal businesses run and find ways to evade detection

This follows an ST investigation into a KTV operating in Bugis despite a ban on nightlife entertainment.

'Cure first, debate later': CNB officers recounts fight against the drug scourge

"To lick the drug problem effectively, we couldn't just tackle the supply side. We had to take action against the demand side as well," said a former CNB director.

Middle managers work longer hours than bosses, junior staff: Survey

A HR expert said middle managers "tend to take the brunt of the workload".

From quitting school at 14 to world No. 1, it’s been a lonely path for Aloysius Yapp

The professional pool player tells Sumiko Tan that he gave up most of his childhood to pursue his dream.

Life In Food With Violet Oon: Chic canapes for Chinese New Year

Learn to whip up these easy-to-make canapes - just in time for the holidays.

Five types of job scams in S'pore and how to avoid them

Easy jobs and high commissions are some of the lures used by these scams.

Counting calories of CNY goodies: How to avoid overeating during festive period

Here's how you can enjoy CNY goodies - bak kwa, pineapple tarts and more - with less guilt.

New wave of Taiwanese eateries in S'pore heats up food scene

Travel no further with these eateries near your neighbourhood.

