Subscriber Picks: Are you working longer hours? | 5 job scams to avoid

Zoom call at 8pm. Checking e-mail on weekends.
Does this sound familiar, if you have been working from home?
One in two Singapore employees has been grappling with longer working hours since the Covid-19 pandemic started, according to a survey commissioned by The Straits Times. And middle managers seem to have it tougher, working longer hours than their bosses and junior staff. But some point out that while the day may be longer, companies are giving them more flexibility, such as allowing them to attend to family matters during regular work hours.
Blind spots and walkie-talkies: How illegal businesses run and find ways to evade detection
This follows an ST investigation into a KTV operating in Bugis despite a ban on nightlife entertainment.
'Cure first, debate later': CNB officers recounts fight against the drug scourge
"To lick the drug problem effectively, we couldn't just tackle the supply side. We had to take action against the demand side as well," said a former CNB director.
Middle managers work longer hours than bosses, junior staff: Survey
From quitting school at 14 to world No. 1, it’s been a lonely path for Aloysius Yapp
The professional pool player tells Sumiko Tan that he gave up most of his childhood to pursue his dream.
Life In Food With Violet Oon: Chic canapes for Chinese New Year
Five types of job scams in S'pore and how to avoid them
Counting calories of CNY goodies: How to avoid overeating during festive period
Here's how you can enjoy CNY goodies - bak kwa, pineapple tarts and more - with less guilt.