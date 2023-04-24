Subscriber Picks: Are you paid less than your peers? | Given 1% chance to live after food poisoning

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Revenge bedtime procrastination - are you guilty of it?
Do you know how much your colleagues earn?
In Singapore, pay is seen as private and confidential - and pay transparency is a topic that companies tread carefully on. What if you found out by chance that your colleagues are paid more than you for doing the same job? What can you do about it and how do you initiate a conversation with your boss on wage differences? We ask HR experts for their advice.
And if you are wondering how you compare to your peers when it comes to pay, check out our salary guide for a rough gauge.
Did you get a good night's rest? Or were you up past bedtime, watching Netflix, catching up on reading or just enjoying some "me-time"? You may be suffering from "revenge bedtime procrastination”. Here's how you can get a grip on it - before it takes "revenge" on your health.
What can you do when your colleagues are paid more than you?
Ironically, "loyal" employees who stay longer in an organisation tend to find their pay lagging behind that of those who switch jobs more often, said a HR expert.
Man who fell ill with food poisoning ended up in hospital with 1 per cent chance of survival
Food poisoning could have triggered a severe case of pancreatitis for Edwin Tan, who fought for his life with at least four of his organs failing.
At 38, he retired and moved to Taiwan: 'Retirement is not about how much money you have'
"I don’t believe in retirement at 65 years old... I choose love over money,” says Nickle Foo, who moved to Taiwan to join his wife.
Soaring COE prices: What’s driving the insanity, and when will it end?
A quick glance at car ads will reveal a rash of “100% loan” and “zero down payment” slogans. Time to tighten these loopholes?
Revenge bedtime procrastination: Are you guilty of it?
To get “revenge” on their busy schedule, some sleep later to engage in activities - such as watching Netflix - that they do not have time for during the day.
My transplanted heart and I will die soon
"It is the end of the road for my heart and me... the sorry state of transplant medicine took us down," says the writer who went through two heart transplants.
It’s getting harder to make friends but here’s how
It takes 90 hours spent together to go from “casual” friend to “friend” and more than 200 hours to become “close” friends, says a study.