Subscriber Picks: Are you paid less than your peers? | Given 1% chance to live after food poisoning

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Revenge bedtime procrastination - are you guilty of it?

Do you know how much your colleagues earn?

In Singapore, pay is seen as private and confidential - and pay transparency is a topic that companies tread carefully on. What if you found out by chance that your colleagues are paid more than you for doing the same job? What can you do about it and how do you initiate a conversation with your boss on wage differences? We ask HR experts for their advice.

And if you are wondering how you compare to your peers when it comes to pay, check out our salary guide for a rough gauge.

Did you get a good night's rest? Or were you up past bedtime, watching Netflix, catching up on reading or just enjoying some "me-time"? You may be suffering from "revenge bedtime procrastination”. Here's how you can get a grip on it - before it takes "revenge" on your health.

Have a good week ahead.