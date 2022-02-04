Subscriber Picks: Are you getting paid enough? | He turned a bad debt into a $90m food empire

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
"Confirmed got problem one in every stage of your life. Just learn and move on. And don't hate," says Mr Alex Chia.
The 54-year-old speaks from experience. He owns The SF Group which has more than 70 coffee shops, restaurants and stalls all over Singapore - including Food Loft and Western food chain Collin's. But it all started because of a bad debt - a loan of more than $100,000 to a friend who couldn't pay him back. Find out how he built his F&B empire in an exclusive ST interview.
Back to work after the CNY break? The start of the year is a time when some review priorities and make new plans, including setting career goals. Wondered if you are being paid enough compared with your peers? What are the most sought-after skills that would help you move up the job ladder?
Get your questions answered with our Singapore salary guide interactive.
What lies beneath Singapore's Tuas Mega Port
What is as heavy as 25 jumbo jets, and as high as 10 storeys? Find out more about the concrete 'giants' supporting the mega port in our interactive.
Estranged wife ordered to give injured hubby $400 in monthly maintenance as he can't work
This is one of the rare cases of an incapacitated husband receiving maintenance from his wife or ex-wife.
How Ukraine tensions can affect S'pore and Asia
The stand-off can add more volatility in energy and food prices, which are already in flux, and further boost inflation in Singapore.
