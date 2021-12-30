Subscriber Picks: 8 inspiring stories to ring in 2022 - A daughter reunites with mum after 42 years

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Reunited after 42 years: How a daughter found her birth mother
When she was 12, her brother joked about her “being picked up from the dustbin”. When she was 37, her father told her she was adopted.
How a former SQ girl became Japan's popular 'giant slaying' politician
Ms Harumi Yoshida says she "felt small" growing up as she was constantly reminded to behave like a woman, and was even told to stop growing taller.
From one fishball noodle stall to a $150 million-a-year food empire with 15 brands
What led to the success of Encik Tan and Malaysia Boleh, just to name a few? It all started with a humble fishball noodle stall.
A father's love: He quit civil service job, sold his company, moved to NZ for ill son
His son Nathanael was diagnosed with global developmental delay with low muscle tone. At the age of one, he could not move his body at all.
Father heroically saved son after electric shock from Toa Payoh lamp post
"All I could think of was: If he dies, I die with him," says Mr Muhammad Nazlan.
New job driving buses turns out to be unexpected route to love for S'pore couple
"My friends told me there is a 'mei nu' (beautiful lady in Mandarin) driving the 118 bus service," says Mr Michael Wu, who drove the same service as Ms May Som.
Briton on his Singaporean wife: 'I thought of marrying her the first time I saw her'
It was love at first sight for the couple who first met in Edinburgh.
'We had people thinking we were nuts': S'pore parents on why they back their kids' sporting dreams
You've read Loh Kean Yew's journey to the top. Find out how other families support their kids.