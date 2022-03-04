Subscriber Picks: 5-year 'time stamp' for degrees sparks debate | S'porean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
A week of war has upended the lives of Ukrainians, sent shock waves across the world, and left far-ranging impact on the international order and relations between some of the world’s most powerful countries.
How might the conflict play out? Despite everything, is a diplomatic solution or ceasefire still possible? Follow our round-the-clock coverage of the Ukraine crisis for the latest updates and analyses.
Ukraine was also a focus in Parliament this week. "This is an existential issue for us," Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a ministerial statement that set out the implications for small nations like Singapore. The House also wrapped up three days of Budget debate, with the GST hike and the longer term issue of how to raise revenues to meet growing spending needs taking centrestage.
An MP's proposal to set a five-year time stamp for university degrees, so as to spur greater uptake of lifelong learning, also generated some discussion.
Thank you for reading.
Tough choices and trade-offs for a fair and just society
To raise revenue equivalent to the GST rate hike, the top marginal rate for personal income tax would have to go up from 22% to 42%, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
MP apologises, says 'time stamp for degree' idea more provocative than needed
MP Ang Wei Neng had proposed that graduates would have to attend courses to upgrade themselves every five years. Failure to do so would result in their degrees lapsing.
10-year-old is always hungry, no matter how much he eats
War in Ukraine: China, Russia and the international order
The Sino-Russian partnership will hold despite the complications for Beijing. But China is tainted by association, writes former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.
S'porean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland, cooking meals for them
"What I am doing at the border is to make sure no one is hungry," said former restaurateur Charanjit Walia.
'Everyone I knew in school was smoking weed,' says Singaporean overseas student
"I kept telling myself I was in control and I wasn't addicted... But the things I did proved otherwise."
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the west of Singapore
No good food in the west? You may change your mind after reading westie Eunice Quek's recommendations.
Guide to the Gold Coast: New thrills, attractions for your next VTL trip
Fresh off the first quarantine-free international flight to Gold Coast since the pandemic started, ST's Clara Lock heads to Dreamworld.