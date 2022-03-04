Subscriber Picks: 5-year 'time stamp' for degrees sparks debate | S'porean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

A week of war has upended the lives of Ukrainians, sent shock waves across the world, and left far-ranging impact on the international order and relations between some of the world’s most powerful countries. 

How might the conflict play out? Despite everything, is a diplomatic solution or ceasefire still possible? Follow our round-the-clock coverage of the Ukraine crisis for the latest updates and analyses.

Ukraine was also a focus in Parliament this week. "This is an existential issue for us," Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a ministerial statement that set out the implications for small nations like Singapore. The House also wrapped up three days of Budget debate, with the GST hike and the longer term issue of how to raise revenues to meet growing spending needs taking centrestage.

An MP's proposal to set a five-year time stamp for university degrees, so as to spur greater uptake of lifelong learning, also generated some discussion.

Thank you for reading.

Tough choices and trade-offs for a fair and just society

To raise revenue equivalent to the GST rate hike, the top marginal rate for personal income tax would have to go up from 22% to 42%, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

READ MORE HERE

MP apologises, says 'time stamp for degree' idea more provocative than needed

MP Ang Wei Neng had proposed that graduates would have to attend courses to upgrade themselves every five years. Failure to do so would result in their degrees lapsing. 

READ MORE HERE

10-year-old is always hungry, no matter how much he eats

28 February is Rare Disease Day. David has Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS - a rare, complex genetic condition that leaves him with no hunger switch, which means he does not have that sense of feeling satisfied after a meal.

A rare genetic condition leaves the boy with no "hunger off switch".
 

READ MORE HERE

War in Ukraine: China, Russia and the international order

The Sino-Russian partnership will hold despite the complications for Beijing. But China is tainted by association, writes former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland, cooking meals for them

"What I am doing at the border is to make sure no one is hungry," said former restaurateur Charanjit Walia.

READ MORE HERE

'Everyone I knew in school was smoking weed,' says Singaporean overseas student

"John" is a former cannabis abuser who started smoking at age 17. He was caught in possession of drugs and sentenced to prison. He tells The Straits Times about his path into drugs and the effect prison had on him.

"I kept telling myself I was in control and I wasn't addicted... But the things I did proved otherwise."

READ MORE HERE

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the west of Singapore

No good food in the west? You may change your mind after reading westie Eunice Quek's recommendations.

READ MORE HERE

Guide to the Gold Coast: New thrills, attractions for your next VTL trip

Fresh off the first quarantine-free international flight to Gold Coast since the pandemic started, ST's Clara Lock heads to Dreamworld.

READ MORE HERE

