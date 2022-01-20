Subscriber Picks: 5 tips to protect yourself against banking scams | Thinking of resigning? Read this first

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
It was all gone - in a matter of minutes.
Siti, a mother of seven kids, watched helplessly as $100,000 was stolen from her OCBC account, after she clicked on a link in an SMS she thought was from the bank.
Phishing scams and digital banking security are in the spotlight after it emerged that nearly 470 people lost at least a total of $8.5 million in recent SMS scams involving OCBC. The episode raises key issues. What more can banks and other organisations do to beef up security? And what can consumers do to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated scams? Read our report on some tips to take note of.
Is the much talked about "Great Resignation" real or hype? According to data from Singapore's Ministry of Manpower, only about 2 per cent of employees are expected to change jobs this year. Still, it gives us some food for thought. How long is too long to stay with an employer? And how do you fall in love with your job again?
I hope you have enjoyed reading the weekly Subscriber Picks newsletter. Drop me an e-mail if you have any feedback or suggestion. Have a good weekend.
Is contactless payment safe? 5 tips to protect yourself in the wake of OCBC SMS scams
Better to get CareShield Life earlier than later
CareShield Life is the national disability insurance that provides monthly payouts - currently $612 a month.
Hong Kong couple fork out nearly $1m stamp duty on their home after property cooling measures
The couple had been renting a three-bedder in Orchard for about $10,000 a month before deciding to buy a $3.3 million penthouse in Bukit Timah.
Sleeping rough: Some choose to do so, others have fallen on hard times
"I'm not homeless. But I decided to move out from my flat and live like this for one year due to a family matter," said one Singaporean who is employed.
Are you looking to resign this year? Read this first
How long is too long to stay with an employer? When should one consider a change of jobs?
'I would rather overreact than underreact': PM Lee on Covid-19 circuit breaker in new book
A look behind the scenes at how Singapore has dealt with Covid-19 in the last two years.
Marine biologist stung by stingray in Singapore intertidal waters
The marine biologist was rushed to shore where she went for an emergency operation to extract the 5cm-long barb.