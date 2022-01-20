Subscriber Picks: 5 tips to protect yourself against banking scams | Thinking of resigning? Read this first

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

It was all gone - in a matter of minutes.

Siti, a mother of seven kids, watched helplessly as $100,000 was stolen from her OCBC account, after she clicked on a link in an SMS she thought was from the bank.

Phishing scams and digital banking security are in the spotlight after it emerged that nearly 470 people lost at least a total of $8.5 million in recent SMS scams involving OCBC. The episode raises key issues. What more can banks and other organisations do to beef up security? And what can consumers do to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated scams? Read our report on some tips to take note of.

Is the much talked about "Great Resignation" real or hype? According to data from Singapore's Ministry of Manpower, only about 2 per cent of employees are expected to change jobs this year. Still, it gives us some food for thought. How long is too long to stay with an employer? And how do you fall in love with your job again?

