Subscriber Picks: 3 ways to grow your career and finances | From Teck Whye Secondary to US$1b start-up

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Looking to grow your career and finances? Start by investing in yourself today.
This week, we ask HR experts for their advice if you are feeling stuck and restless. Read about the skills in demand this year. Growing your network is also important, even though it may not be easy to meet new people during the pandemic. Find out how you can amplify your personal brand to avoid being "out of sight, out of mind".
Over lobster briyani, executive editor Sumiko Tan catches up with Aaron Tan, co-founder of Carro. The 37-year-old, who describes himself as "aggressive and fast", shares how he runs the US$1 billion online used-car marketplace start-up. Separation of function in any organisation is important, he says. "If I do everything myself, how am I going to scale up the business?"
And if you are looking for something to do this weekend, why not head down to The Straits Times photo exhibition at the National Museum? Called Through The Lens, it showcases the best works of local and international photojournalists. Visit the free exhibition from this Saturday till Feb 6.
Enjoy the weekend.
3 ways to grow your career and finances in 2022
How to help mitigate the impact of a GST rise
The GST hike cannot be put off forever, but can the impact on Singaporeans be delayed? Absolutely, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
Will S'pore know who its fourth PM will be?
It is not yet clear whether the 4G team can decide on their next leader come year-end. It ought to.
Lunch with Sumiko: Aaron Tan, from Teck Whye Secondary to US$1 billion start-up
Though his teenage ventures earned him hundreds of thousands of dollars, his mum had told him "why can't you be more normal, take a scholarship".
How to prevent your child from overspending on gaming
Can victims get their money back if they gave scammers bank details?
Some 470 OCBC Bank customers had lost at least $8.5 million since December to scammers sending unsolicited SMSes to victims.
ST photo exhibition at National Museum eyes climate change, Covid-19
The exhibition will showcase about 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists.
Singapore chefs headlining three new restaurants
One chef said the last two years were not ideal for opening a restaurant. But this year seems right.