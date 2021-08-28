Sub-contractors face heavy losses after Greatearth's closure of five BTO sites

Several sub-contractors face heavy financial losses after the shock closure of five Build-To-Order (BTO) sites by troubled construction company Greatearth last week, The Straits Times understands.

Not only could the companies miss out on the contracting fees owed them by Greatearth, but they are also locked out of the sites, so they cannot retrieve valuable building materials such as steel components.

The Housing Board confirmed on Thursday that Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction had "run into financial difficulties" and were unable to continue work on five BTO projects under their management.

The affected projects are Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, Marsiling Grove in Woodlands and West Coast Parkview in Clementi.

Two other public projects - Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium and the Gali Batu bus depot - also face possible hold-ups.

Mr Yee Sern Wei, the director of Gin Chia, a sub-contractor that specialises in tiling, told ST: "We found out about the issue only last Saturday when they started locking up the gates. There was no statement or notification from them; we only knew what was happening because they were closing the sites.

"If they had financial problems, at least they should have informed us so that sub-contractors could move their materials out. Now, whatever materials are left in the worksites will belong to HDB, even if they are not paid for yet."

Mr Yee said he found out about Greatearth's financial woes only through media reports.

Greatearth sub-contracted his company to work on Senja Heights, Senja Ridges and Marsiling Grove.

Mr Yee estimates that he is owed about $300,000 to $400,000 in labour costs, the bulk of which consists of the retention sum that is used by the developer or main contractor to remedy any defects a sub-contractor may fail to address after the work is completed.

Typically, sub-contractors get the money at the end of the one-year defects liability period, which starts from the date of key collection.

Mr Yee said there had been industry speculation that Greatearth was facing issues.

"There were rumours that other sub-contractors were not paid on time, but we won't usually pry into other people's issues. As long as we're paid, it's OK," he said.

A manager at Lea Hin, a sub-contractor in charge of installing windows at three BTO sites, told ST that he was still corresponding with Greatearth up until last week, when the sites were closed.

"It's quite sudden, but we heard rumours going on for a few weeks. When a main contractor misses payment for one or two months, of course people will start talking and it spreads," said the manager, who declined to be named.

He said his company had worked on various BTO projects over the past 10 years with Greatearth.

The manager estimates that his company is owed about $800,000 for its work on West Coast Parkview, Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok and Marsiling Grove, including about $400,000 for Marsiling Grove alone.

The Marsiling Grove BTO is the biggest of the five affected projects, with 1,246 units spread over five blocks.

The Lea Hin manager asked: "We have already installed the windows, what can we do? Take them down?"

Greatearth's office at Techpoint in Ang Mo Kio was deserted when ST visited yesterday afternoon, although the lights were on.

The home-grown company has worked on more than 400 projects, including Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Nanyang Technological University's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine campuses in Boon Lay and Novena.

Mr Yee and the Lea Hin manager are not optimistic about their companies getting the money they are owed.

Lea Hin's manager said: "Maybe we'll sue them? If not, wait for their company to be liquidated and see if we can get any money back, after they pay off the first-and second-tier creditors."