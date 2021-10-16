Study seeks views on food insecurity here

Local social venture Food Citizen is conducting an online survey to look at the impact of Covid-19 on access to food and nutrition in Singapore, as well as the support from ground-up initiatives, among other things. It is part of exploratory research conducted on behalf of the Institute of Geography at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, which is looking at the effects of the pandemic on urban food systems.

Food insecurity has been an important topic even before the pandemic, and the number of people who need help has shot up since then, said Food Citizen co-creator Pui Cuifen.