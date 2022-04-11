Study on stray dogs' behaviour guides rehoming efforts

A pilot study that characterises the behavioural traits of stray dogs was done by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), as part of its effort to rein in the stray dog population through rehoming.

Through the development of an ethogram targeted at stray dogs in Singapore, evidence suggests that these dogs are more likely to be fearful and skittish, with a tendency to flee when approached.

Dr Audrey Chen, director of AVS' Centre for Animal Rehabilitation, told The Straits Times during a meeting on April 5 that such behaviour is likely a survival instinct that is a valuable adaptation from living in the wild for generations.

She added: "Humans have to understand that these dogs may behave differently from a golden retriever and that you will have to be willing to adapt to them if you choose to adopt one."

However, the veterinarian said such behavioural differences vary, even between pedigree breeds.

Most importantly, before getting a dog, potential owners should do proper research on the various breeds, considering their biological and behavioural needs, to find out which one is suited to their lifestyle, expectations and commitment levels.

Similarly, potential adopters of "Singapore specials", as the strays are called, should keep in mind the traits noted by the study when they decide on whether to adopt these dogs.

Dr Chen said: "People need to do enough research and be prepared for what they're signing up for before they adopt an animal."

The results of the study, which covered more than 100 dogs under the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, have also guided the science-based rehabilitation of stray dogs at a dedicated facility.

Under the TNRM programme, stray dogs are trapped and neutered before they are placed in a shelter or home, or released back into the wild, where they are monitored after being microchipped.

The Centre for Animal Rehabilitation, which opened on March 31, is currently rehabilitating eight dogs to make them more suitable for rehoming. The rehabilitation follows a series of steps, beginning with habituating the dogs to the presence of humans and creating a positive association, before moving on to other essential behaviours like walking on a leash or voluntary muzzling.

Ms Chong Qi Ai, the centre's senior manager, said that training protocols are adapted to each individual dog to form a bespoke behaviour modification plan.

Key problem areas are identified during a period of initial observation before a rehabilitation plan is designed for them, she added.

For example, Eve, one of the dogs at the centre, had a deep fear of humans and needed more time to be conditioned into being desensitised to people.

Other dogs identified with aggressive behaviour have to undergo muzzle training as a priority in their rehabilitation plan.

Ms Chong added: "Dog are individuals... not robots. They all respond differently to different approaches, so we still have to be very flexible in how we deliver our rehabilitation plans."

All animals at the centre follow rehabilitation plans aligned with the "least invasive, minimally aversive" (Lima) approach, which has been proven to be the most humane.

Under Lima, less invasive strategies such as removing the dogs from environmental triggers such as loud vehicles and positive reinforcement are used in favour of more aversive strategies such as punishment to change their behaviour.

Psychoactive drugs to make the dog more receptive to positive reinforcement training may also be used with training methods to reduce stress and enhance learning, to achieve rehabilitation outcomes more quickly, said Ms Chong.

"If you can solve behavioural problems using positive methods, why not do that rather than go straight to punishment and cause the dog fear and distress?"

She noted most dogs respond well to skilled positive-based training, and do not even require punishment before the desired behavioural change is observed.

The hope is that after rehabilitation, the dogs will be suitable for adoption by households, said Dr Chen.

She added: "However, as in all relationships, it takes two hands to clap. So we hope that pet owners can also meet the Singapore specials halfway."