Study flags fault lines on immigration, class, LGBT

A study by the Institute of Policy Studies on fault lines in Singapore has found that most Singaporeans recognise there would be dire consequences if racial and religious issues are mismanaged.

Most respondents also feel the Government has done enough to manage these divisions.

However, fresh fault lines have emerged on class differences, immigration and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, with more Singaporeans, especially younger ones, wanting the Government to intervene more.

These issues, if mishandled, are also seen to impact Singaporeans' trust in the Government more, compared with race and religion.

