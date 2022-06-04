Students, volunteers pick litter while jogging at close of Girl Guides international camp

SINGAPORE - Fifty students from local schools and volunteers took part in a plogging activity in Bishan on Saturday (June 4) as part of the Girl Guides Singapore's four-day international camp this year.

Plogging, which involves picking up litter while on a jog, started in Sweden in 2016 and has spread across the world. Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing flagged off the exercise, where participants plogged along two routes in Bishan, each stretching 1.3km.

Held once every five years, the Girl Guides Singapore International Camp is open to members of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across 152 countries.

More than 1,200 local participants, including students from 36 primary and 49 secondary schools, as well as 300 participants from 10 countries took part in the camp, which included virtual elements for the first time this year.

The camp began on Wednesday and took place at various schools as well as the Guide House in Bishan.

In his address at the closing ceremony, Mr Chan noted how uniformed groups like the Girl Guides equip young people with the skills and awareness about social issues that will prepare them for a volatile world.

He said: "As you gain confidence and learn to speak up for important causes for society, you are also creating greater awareness among your peers and family members, who in turn will encourage others to take action by participating in activities such as plogging, upcycling and recycling.

"Every small action, every contribution from each of you has a powerful cumulative impact, as it benefits our community, our world and all of you."

Mr Chan highlighted three key areas to cultivate the potential of young people.

First, he said the young should be given opportunities to explore and develop a broad range of interests, skills, and strengths, as these provide a strong foundation for lifelong learning. He also noted the need for the young to develop skills of decision-making and resilience.

Lastly, Mr Chan said that they should develop a diverse perspective through their interaction with people from all walks of life, which will, in turn, help them become effective communicators and responsible citizens.

Other activities held during the camp included virtual workshops on topics such as environmental sustainability and climate change, mental health and gender equality.

Mrs Koh-Teh Yi Wen, chief commissioner of Girl Guides Singapore, said: "Guiding provides equal opportunity for girls to develop knowledge, skills and competencies.

"Camps support authentic learning experiences outside the classroom, so that girls can exercise confidence, courage and creativity, as well as work collaboratively with others.

"Guiding prepares girls to rise above challenges, challenge limitations and pursue their aspirations to build a better world."