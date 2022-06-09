Students put food waste to good use in 3D-printed dishes

Inspired by the North Indian spinach and cottage cheese-based palak paneer, two engineering students from Singapore Polytechnic constructed a 3D-printed dish that won them an innovation and design competition at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) yesterday.

Mr Chong Ing Kai and Mr Yew Zi Hon, both 19, 3D-printed the bowl-like base of the dish with a blend of ingredients such as spinach stems, mashed potatoes, cottage cheese, gelatin and agar agar powder, into which they injected pastes inspired by Indian coconut chutney and chicken tikka masala.

It was placed on a leaf-shaped acrylic sheet - designed by Mr Yew - which lit up in bright green when the judges of the SUTD X Armstrong Printing & Design Innovation Challenge 2022 dug their spoons into the dish.

The duo, whose group name was Yammy, won in the polytechnic category of the competition, which had teams from junior colleges and polytechnics competing for the top prize of $5,000.

The other winning pair were Victoria Junior College students Chinnakonda Sreeranjith Devasreshtha, 18, and Ong Rui En, 17. They won in the junior college and International Baccalaureate schools category.

The contestants had to use food waste, such as discarded stalks and stems from vegetables, as the key component in their dishes to emphasise food wastage prevention.

"I'm glad that all our preparation came alive and was executed really well. We had a really fun time experimenting with this new 3D food printing technology," said Mr Chong.

Professor Chua Chee Kai, head of SUTD's engineering product development, said 3D printing technology promises increased efficiency in the food industry by allowing food preparation processes to be automated. Though still nascent, it could one day solve labour issues and also create food that would be difficult to prepare by hand.

"We wanted this competition to excite the new generation of engineers and make them appreciate how important design and innovation is for our nation," he said.

The three judges said the palak paneer-inspired dish made the best use of 3D printing technology. "Yammy's dish had really nice flavours, I could eat it for a full meal. In fact, I'd probably pay for it," said chef Han Liguang, the founder of Michelin-starred Restaurant Labyrinth.