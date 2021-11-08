Students organise mental health conference to support youth

What started out as a school service learning project has now grown into something much bigger for five former schoolmates.

When the then-Hwa Chong Institution students started the project in 2018, the Mental Health Collective's (MHC) mission was to empower their peers to become more aware of and take care of their own mental well-being.

Now, the five - Mr Titus Yim, Mr Brandon Kwok, who both recently completed their national service; and undergraduates Rachael Chew, Yelani Bopitiya and Claudia Lin, all 20 - want to get various partners - parents, teachers and schools, and mental health organisations, for instance - to collaborate to better support young people's mental health.

To that end, they are organising their first Mental Health Conference, which starts on Thursday and runs until next March.

With the theme of The Next Step For Us, it aims to encourage constructive discussions about the future of the mental well-being of young people.

Jointly organised with government feedback arm Reach, the virtual conference is also supported by 19 mental health organisations, ground-up initiatives and school partners.

It will feature workshops by various organisations, panel and focus group discussions, as well as an art exhibition that aims to investigate what hope means to a person living with a mental health condition. All the events are free.

Mr Kwok said: "This mental health conference is the manifestation of two years of ideas and experience, and everything that we've been working on, in one event."

One thing that the team did during those two years was to conduct focus group discussions with both young people and parents.

Through those discussions, they found out more about what young people and their parents wished were available, such as the type of information and support for mental health issues.

They also noticed that while the parents were "very interested" in their children's mental health, most parent support groups tend to focus on the child's academics instead.

That is where they hope to step in with the conference, to improve "what parents can do for the youth, what the youth want to learn from parents, what parents want to learn from the youth", said Mr Kwok.

One of the highlights of the conference will be a series of panel discussions that involves young people and the various key groups.

The one for parents, Unlearning And Relearning As Family, aims to foster discussions around the building of mental wellness and family support systems.

The panel will feature speakers from organisations such as PleaseStay Movement, Over The Rainbow and Project Green Ribbon, as well as actor Adrian Pang, who is also artistic director of local theatre company Pangdemonium.

On the importance of families learning about mental health as a unit, Pang said that "it paves the way to open and honest discourse, so that all parties can hopefully arrive on the same page more easily".

He added: "Breakdowns in communication and understanding happen all too often even in the most healthy of relationships, let alone when families are at different wavelengths of understanding on an issue that affects each family member."

The actor had previously revealed his ordeal with depression at a mental health awareness programme last month.

The MHC is also creating a one-stop Web portal, to pull together mental health resources for different groups, including young people who may want to start their own projects.

The MHC hopes that these resources will be shared by other groups of young people, including those who have successfully initiated their own mental health projects in their schools, for example, to make it easier for others to follow in their footsteps.

Ms Chew added: "So, if they're willing to share their resources, someone can just take some of the things that they've done, add on to it, then bring it into their own school based on the needs analysis that they have done."

They also hope to rope in potential mentors to help young people kick-start their projects.

"We were very lucky to have had great mentors from Hwa Chong, who did a lot for us along the way," said Ms Chew.

"But not all students have this kind of mentor relationship with people who are more experienced in the field. So, the portal could feature people who know a lot more about mental health, to guide students along the way when they face roadblocks."