Students must use TraceTogether at school from Dec 1

SINGAPORE - Starting Dec 1, all schools will require students to use either the TraceTogether token or app on their mobile phones for entry, to aid contact tracing.

December will be a grace period, however, where the scanning of NRIC or student passes will still be permitted.

The Ministry of Education's (MOE) guidelines are in line with broader changes to regulations that have kicked in recently. It has already been announced that entry to venues like restaurants, workplaces and shopping malls will require the TraceTogether app or token by end December.

The current digital check-in system, SafeEntry, will no longer be sufficient.

The MOE encouraged parents and students to collect and carry their TraceTogether tokens on them, as students may not have access to their mobile phones at all times.

Although students without the token or the app will not be denied entry to schools, they may not be able to participate in activities like external co-curricular activities or learning journeys, where students are brought on trips outside of school.

It promised that school staff will help the students as they transition to using TraceTogether.

The TraceTogether app and token work by exchanging short-distance Bluetooth signals with other TraceTogether apps or tokens nearby.

This proximity data, which is encrypted and stored for 25 days before being automatically deleted, allows for faster contact tracing.

More than 50 per cent of the population is on the TraceTogether programme now, with long queues on Oct 24 at some of the 38 community centres and clubs where the tokens are distributed.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, had said last month that a 70 per cent take-up rate for the TraceTogether app is one of the conditions that could help Singapore get to phase three of its reopening, under which groups of up to eight people may be able to gather and other restrictions relaxed.