Students here again top maths and science in global study

Students here have taken the top spot in mathematics and science for the second consecutive edition of an international study at the Primary 4 and Secondary 2 levels.

Results for the 2019 edition of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) were released yesterday. At both levels and for both subjects, Singapore students came out on top, beating students from other East Asian territories.

This is the third time students here have topped the charts across all categories in the study since its inception in 1995, with the other two sweeps coming in the 2015 and 2003 studies.

The 2019 study included 72 education systems, with Singapore represented by about 10,800 participants, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Students from China - who placed first in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) study in 2018 ahead of Singapore students - were not part of the Timss study.

Singapore was the only education system where more than half the students achieved scores of at least 625 for mathematics at both levels, the cut-off score for the highest tier - the "advanced" benchmark - on Timss' four-tier banding system.

Students here meeting the "advanced" benchmark for science also trumped the global average, with 38 per cent of Primary 4 pupils making the grade, compared with the global median of 6 per cent. The figures were 48 per cent and 7 per cent respectively for Sec 2 students.

The performance of Sec 2 students in science was Singapore's best showing in a Timss study, with a mean score of 608.

In addition, between 1 per cent and 2 per cent of students tested did not meet the "low" band across both subjects, compared with the global median of between 8 per cent and 15 per cent, depending on the subject and grade.

Despite the good showing, only about two in 10 Primary 4 pupils here and about one in 10 Sec 2 students reported being very confident in learning maths, compared with global figures of three in 10 and two in 10 respectively.

Likewise, for science, about two in 10 Primary 4 and Sec 2 students reported being very confident in learning the subject, compared with about four in 10 and two in 10 respectively around the globe.

MOE said this self-reported lack of confidence "is similarly observed in other Asian education systems, and could be related to the cultures of these systems".

It added that it "will continue to work closely with parents and other stakeholders to help our students learn deeply, while fostering a stronger sense of confidence so that they can enjoy learning and maintain a strong desire to learn".

MOE also said the study showed students here who are academically weaker achieved scores that are among the highest across all participating systems.

Ms Anna Koh, a master teacher in biology at MOE's Academy of Singapore Teachers, said: "We believe that every child can and wants to learn, and teachers here are equipped with the knowledge and skills to identify the learning needs of students who may not be progressing at the same pace.

"Teachers differentiate their instruction so that academically weaker students are given the guidance and support they need, including appropriate pitching and pacing in the learning of the content, to ensure all students learn and are kept up to speed," she added.

MOE said it will continue to help students across all academic abilities achieve "as high a level as they are capable of".