Students get to test their skills in cyber security at boot camp

An 18-year-old has won an inaugural cyber-security competition which involved students pitting their skills against one another in a capture-the-flag (CTF) competition.

James Chin was one of 180 students from over 66 schools who attended the Advanced Youth Cyber Exploration Programme (A.YCEP) boot camp, which took place from Nov 17 to Dec 9. The CTF competition was held yesterday.

While rival teams try to grab a physical flag from the opponent's base in the outdoor game, in the cyber-security realm, it is about exploiting vulnerabilities to steal the digital version.

"I don't usually win CTFs, so to win this one feels quite rewarding," said James, who recently graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) High School of Math and Science.

He will be enlisting for national service soon, and hopes to read information security at NUS once he completes his service.

The A.YCEP boot camp and inaugural CTF competition aim to introduce youth to career opportunities in cyber security, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), which organised the events.

A.YCEP is a step-up from the Youth Cyber Exploration Programme that was launched in 2018.

CSA said cyber security is an important growth sector in Singapore's economy and digital future.

It added that as the digitalisation of the economy expands further and cyber threats continue to grow in scale and sophistication, the demand to develop the talent pipeline will also increase.

Presenting the awards for the CTF competition was Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Health.

In his address, Dr Janil said adaptability is critical in the fight against the constantly evolving threat landscape of digital technologies.

"Today, not only are the computing concepts much more complex than when I was your age and at your stage of education, but we have computing devices in our pockets," he added.

"The smartphones as a network are one of the most powerful computing devices that we have today, and more importantly, they are commonplace, they are by our side and have become an indispensable part of everyday life."

He noted that the reliance on smartphones also means that such devices are now highly attractive targets for cyberthreat actors.

Dr Janil cited a report by cyber-security firm Check Point which showed that nearly half of the organisations surveyed were hit by malicious mobile apps downloaded by their employees.

Dr Janil also announced that CSA has developed a learning road map called SG Cyber Youth Odyssey, which is specifically targeted at youth to help them in their journey towards advancing their skills.

"As a cyber-security professional, your work enables trust in Singapore's digital economy," he said.

"You will also play an important role in creating a safe digital environment for all of us."