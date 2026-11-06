Students from NAFA and HCI celebrate the lives of dementia patients at Jurong Community Hospital

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The TL;DR: The lives of 20 dementia patients became the inspiration for a performance by NAFA students and two original songs written by HCI students. Their performances were part of this year’s Arts&Health Festival at Jurong Community Hospital.

(Left to right) Alex Low Kien Bing, Kethy Li Yunxi and Jasmine Grace Towndrow performing A Suitcase Of Memories, inspired by the stories of Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) patients living with dementia.

SINGAPORE - A bedsheet, a kite and a radio – the three objects may seem ordinary, but to 20 Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) patients living with dementia, they are a significant part of their life stories.

Those stories were brought to life through a sensory and interactive performance titled A Suitcase Of Memories, performed by two students and an alumna from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), University of the Arts Singapore (UAS).