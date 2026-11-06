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Students from NAFA and HCI celebrate the lives of dementia patients at Jurong Community Hospital

The TL;DR: The lives of 20 dementia patients became the inspiration for a performance by NAFA students and two original songs written by HCI students. Their performances were part of this year’s Arts&Health Festival at Jurong Community Hospital.

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(Left to right) Alex Low Kien Bing, Kethy Li Yunxi and Jasmine Grace Towndrow performing 'A Suitcase of Memories', inspired by the stories of Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) patients living with dementia.

(Left to right) Alex Low Kien Bing, Kethy Li Yunxi and Jasmine Grace Towndrow performing A Suitcase Of Memories, inspired by the stories of Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) patients living with dementia.

PHOTO: JURONG COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Natasha Naufal

  • NAFA students performed at Jurong Community Hospital’s Arts&Health Festival with “A Suitcase Of Memories”, a sensory show inspired by 20 dementia patients’ life stories.
  • The team visited a dementia ward, built a Life Storybook, and used sound, smell and music to bring memories to life and support care.
  • Hwa Chong Institution students closed the festival with two songs, "Paint" and "Stay”, inspired by patient stories.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - A bedsheet, a kite and a radio – the three objects may seem ordinary, but to 20 Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) patients living with dementia, they are a significant part of their life stories.

Those stories were brought to life through a sensory and interactive performance titled A Suitcase Of Memories, performed by two students and an alumna from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), University of the Arts Singapore (UAS).

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