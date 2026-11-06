Students from NAFA and HCI celebrate the lives of dementia patients at Jurong Community Hospital
The TL;DR: The lives of 20 dementia patients became the inspiration for a performance by NAFA students and two original songs written by HCI students. Their performances were part of this year’s Arts&Health Festival at Jurong Community Hospital.
Natasha Naufal
- NAFA students performed at Jurong Community Hospital’s Arts&Health Festival with “A Suitcase Of Memories”, a sensory show inspired by 20 dementia patients’ life stories.
- The team visited a dementia ward, built a Life Storybook, and used sound, smell and music to bring memories to life and support care.
- Hwa Chong Institution students closed the festival with two songs, "Paint" and "Stay”, inspired by patient stories.
AI generated
SINGAPORE - A bedsheet, a kite and a radio – the three objects may seem ordinary, but to 20 Jurong Community Hospital (JCH) patients living with dementia, they are a significant part of their life stories.
Those stories were brought to life through a sensory and interactive performance titled A Suitcase Of Memories, performed by two students and an alumna from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), University of the Arts Singapore (UAS).