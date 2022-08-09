Students celebrate family ties in exhibition marking National Day

More than 180 pieces of artwork from schoolchildren will be on display at an exhibition at National Gallery Singapore till tomorrow as part of celebrations for the nation's 57th birthday.

Organiser Our Heart for Singapore had selected these paintings from more than 3,000 submissions from 110 primary, secondary and special education schools.

The fourth edition of the exhibition - Singapore, From Your Generation Through Mine - will also feature 93,000 pledges and good wishes from students.

The pledges will be kept in a time capsule. Visitors can view these pledges, as well as submit their own via a QR code, at a digital wall at the exhibition.

Students were asked to draw and write up their reflections after speaking to their grandparents or a member of the older generation about how life was in the past.

The organiser said that the exercise helped schoolchildren recognise the importance of families and strengthened their sense of belonging to Singapore through building closer relationships at home, and was also in line with efforts to mark 2022 as the Year of Celebrating SG Families.

Nicolette Chia, a Primary 5 pupil from Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary), drew things her grandfather took joy in when he was younger - including snacks like tutu kueh and his favourite sport, football.

"Life back then was more simple and less stressful. So I've learnt to be more positive and optimistic," said Nicolette, 11.

Sharmaine Sim, 15, from Bukit Panjang Government High School, said she bonded with her mother over buying tidbits at mamak stalls.

"It made me feel closer to my mother because I realised we had common experiences. It feels like she can relate to me more," said the Secondary 3 student.

The exhibition was opened yesterday by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling and Brigadier-General Goh Pei Ming, chairman of the National Day Parade 2022 executive committee.

In a doorstop interview at the event, Ms Low said the stories showcased at the event highlight the important role family ties play in the formation and shaping of values and collective identity as a Singaporean.

"Our pride and love for Singapore is also passed on to our future generations, through our students and youth leaders.

"We really want them to continue this dialogue and intergenerational bonding," she added.