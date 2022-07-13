Students at NTU who rent out hall rooms face eviction

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students who rent out their rooms against hall rules could be evicted and face other disciplinary action, including suspension and expulsion from the school.

In an e-mail sent to students yesterday, NTU also said subletting of hall rooms is not allowed, whether or not payment is involved.

It added that students who no longer require on-campus housing must return the room to the school so that it can be offered to the next student who needs it.

NTU also reminded students to be wary of scammers and not to respond to offers for hall rooms or make any payment to a third party for such offers.

The e-mail, NTU said, was in response to concerns that some students who were allocated hall rooms were trying to rent them out to earn money.

On Monday, The Straits Times reported that a handful of students had listed their hall rooms for rent in a chat group on messaging platform Telegram, which was set up for students without housing options on campus.

Several international students in NTU said they were struggling to find alternative accommodation.

In Telegram messages seen by ST, some students had listed their rooms for rent for up to $900 a month.

The figure is double the sum NTU charges for a single room without air-conditioning in one of the campus' newer halls.

Yesterday, NTU students said that even the possibility of eviction or being expelled is unlikely to put an end to the illegal subletting of hall rooms, as there will always be demand.

A 23-year-old second-year communications student, who declined to be named, said some students who need to save on travelling time and costs might still rent rooms illegally.

He said: "Some students stay far from school and have to travel more than two hours in one direction.

"That's four hours of total travelling time for a few hours of lessons."

One solution, he added, could be to take into account the distance of the student's home from campus when allocating hall rooms.

Other factors to consider could be whether they are international students, and the number of hall points, he said.

Students are given hall points to determine how heavily involved they are in their hall commitments.

The points help students to secure a spot in a hall for the next round of applications.

Ms See Wen Wei, 21, a second-year communications student, said subletting hall rooms has been common practice because of the difficulty in securing them, caused by what she said is the lack of transparency in the number of hall points needed to get one.

She said: "I don't know what the school can do other than be more transparent, but the onus should not be on the student to come up with housing solutions."