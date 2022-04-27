Student supporters can attend National School Games

Student supporters will now be allowed at the semi-finals and finals of National School Games sports competitions, with other spectators, including family members, to be allowed at a later stage, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

School sports events are currently fully closed to spectators and supporters, including family members.

For now, select competitions are live-streamed at https://go.gov.sg/nsg2022

The ministry was giving an update on the school situation, in the light of the national easing of Covid-19 restrictions yesterday.

In its reply to media queries, it said that students will continue to have to wear a mask indoors.

But they may remove them for classes such as physical education, sports, singing, wind instrument playing, speech and drama, and dancing, and during language and literacy lessons for specific groups of students.

With caps on group sizes removed, residential camps for the MOE-Outward Bound Singapore Challenge Programme and Outdoor Adventure Learning cohort camps will progressively resume from around the end of May, MOE said.

Those who are not vaccinated will also be able to participate in co-curricular activities, the Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation and the National School Games.

MOE said the new guidelines were arrived at after discussions with Sport Singapore and the National Arts Council.

Existing safe management measures such as the daily general screening of students' well-being and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will remain in schools.

TraceTogether check-ins, in line with national measures, will no longer be required.

Students will also no longer have to practise safe distancing during school activities.