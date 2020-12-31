Student project leads to medical device being widely used in emergency departments of Singapore hospitals

SINGAPORE - A syringe stopper currently used in the emergency department of several hospitals here started life as a student project in 2017.

The device reduces the risk of users administering the wrong dosage of medication.

The Syringe Brake is a series of 1 millilitre tabs attached to the plunger of a syringe.

A user who wants to administer 2ml of medication would break two tabs on the device at the narrow end of the syringe, which is used both for diluting and administering medication.

When the right dosage has been delivered, the device stops more medication from flowing through.

The development of the Syringe Brake follows a collaboration between Changi General Hospital and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

Explaining the need for such a device, CGH and SUTD said: "It is crucial to reduce the risk of medication errors by ensuring that the user administers the correct dose with correct labelling and adequate communication."

Syringe Brake was developed by Ms Felicia Soon, an SUTD alumna, and Ms Yasmin Ng, a senior principal pharmacist at CGH.

The project was initiated during an eight-week course Ms Soon, now 25, undertook in 2017 as part of her Engineering Product Development degree programme.

The course, which has since been extended to 13 weeks, sees final-year SUTD engineering students apply their engineering design background to develop medical and healthcare solutions.

Ms Soon, who has since graduated and is now doing further studies, came up with a prototype, which was further developed by Ms Ng, 45.





The Syringe Brake is currently being used in Changi General, Sengkang General and Singapore General hospitals.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The hospital and SUTD said it then underwent trials in CGH and various hospitals in Singapore in 2018, and was finally brought to market by CGH the next year.

Since then, it has been implemented in the emergency departments of various hospitals in Singapore, said CGH and SUTD.

Ms Soon said as the device is separate from the syringe, it allows for wider usage.

For example, it can be used for intravenous bolus applications, where medication is rapidly sent into the bloodstream.

"With existing processes to ensure medication safety and the use of Syringe Brake, CGH's accident and emergency patient care areas went without an intravenous morphine bolus error for close to three years from 2017 to 2020," added Ms Soon.