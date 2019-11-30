Student, 13, launches art show for ST fund

The grim poverty J'den Teo, 13, saw when he visited Cambodia at age six left an enduring impression.

"Some people did not have proper meals or homes. As a young boy, I did not fully comprehend the situation but I felt one thing. These people were in desperate need of help," he told The Straits Times (ST).

It led him to start Tad Charity, which raises funds for the less fortunate, last year.

Yesterday, he launched his second art exhibition and an art book with his paintings and writings.

A student of Maris Stella High School, he is not formally trained in art but has taken several classes in his bid to paint for charity.

He hopes his Small Act, Big Difference Charity Art Exhibition will raise $40,000 from the sale of his paintings and book, with the net proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The exhibition, which will run till Dec 6, is being held at the Visual Arts Centre in Dhoby Ghaut.

Last year, he held a similar exhibition and raised $24,000 for the Children's Cancer Foundation.

"You don't have to be rich or famous to help others," he said.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund is a community project initiated by ST to provide pocket money to children from low-income families and help them through school. It has helped about 170,000 children and youth and has disbursed $68 million.