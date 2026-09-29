ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries explore Marina Square’s new Sesame Street exhibition

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Want to visit Sesame Street? Head to Marina Square.

A total of 15 beneficiaries from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), accompanied by two teachers from Lianhua Primary School, had a sneak peek at Marina Square’s new Sesame Street exhibition on Sept 28, ahead of its public opening on Oct 1.

Presented by Marina Square Singapore in collaboration with COEXIST Culture and Sesame Street, Sesame Street Magical Art World Chapter 2 follows the first chapter, held in June.

Primary 4 pupil Langit Al Fatih Norman looking at paintings in the Painting Gallery, where artists have reimagined Sesame Street characters. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

It features a new group of artists from around the world, each reimagining the characters in their distinctive visual styles and creative techniques.

The pupils, aged nine to 11 and in Primary 3 to 5, spread out across the multisensory exhibition, which occupies three units on the mall’s level three.

Langit, 10 (left), and Mizanul Adyan Muhammad Norshahid, 11, dancing in front of a full-length mirror surrounded by playful pop-up words and neon lights at Reflections of Neon. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

They danced, drew and laughed as they explored a combination of contemporary artwork, sensory experiences, interactive activities and playful installations while completing an activity booklet. Those who finished it received a limited-edition sticker featuring artwork from the participating artists.

Primary 5 pupil Sng Yu Ling Dayna, 11 , said, “It’s very fun and interesting, especially the doodle part. I can draw, erase or do whatever I want on the board.”

(Foreground from left) Primary 4 pupils Langit, Muhammad Airis Muhammad Fadly and Goh Qi En Elyssa colouring and doodling on a wall of Sesame Street-inspired illustrations in Doodle Wonderland. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The exhibition runs from Oct 1 to Dec 31, followed by Chapter 3 from Jan 8 to March 21 at the same venue. Shoppers can redeem admission passes with a minimum spend .

Started by The Straits Times in 2000, STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

STSPMF beneficiaries collecting art bags filled with stationery to take home after their visit. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

It has since helped more than 230,000 children and youth in need and disbursed more than $110 million.