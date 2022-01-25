ST's In This Together Covid-19 book sees brisk sales at bookstores

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times' chronicle of the first two years of Singapore's fight against Covid-19 has been seeing brisk sales at bookstores since its launch last Thursday (Jan 20).

About 600 copies of In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story have been sold at Popular, Kinokuniya, Times Bookstores and the Straits Times Press website as at Monday (Jan 24) afternoon.

This is on top of 10,000 copies of the book which were purchased by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) to be distributed to ministries and various agencies.

The 352-page book is written by Straits Times journalists who have been in the thick of reporting on the pandemic, and edited by executive editor Sumiko Tan.

The 13 chapters capture key moments in the battle against the pandemic. More than 300 people were interviewed including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob, Cabinet ministers, government officials, corporate leaders, front-line workers, migrant workers and survivors of the disease.

Among other things, the stories reveal details of the Government's decision to implement a circuit breaker in 2020, the frantic hunt for face masks in the early days of the coronavirus, and the making of five Budgets in 2020.