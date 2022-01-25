ST's book on nation's Covid-19 fight sees brisk sales at bookshops

The Straits Times' chronicle of the first two years of Singapore's fight against Covid-19 has been seeing brisk sales at bookshops since its launch last Thursday.

About 600 copies of In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story have been sold at Popular, Kinokuniya, Times Bookstores and the Straits Times Press website as at yesterday afternoon.

This is on top of 10,000 copies of the book which were purchased by the Ministry of Communications and Information to be distributed to ministries and various agencies.

The 352-page book was written by Straits Times journalists who have been in the thick of reporting on the pandemic, and edited by executive editor Sumiko Tan.

The 13 chapters capture key moments in the battle against the pandemic. More than 300 people were interviewed, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob, Cabinet ministers, government officials, corporate leaders, front-line workers, migrant workers and survivors of the disease.

Among other things, the stories reveal details of the Government's decision to implement a circuit breaker in 2020, the frantic hunt for face masks in the early days of the coronavirus, and the making of five Budgets in 2020.

Housewife Rosalind Ang, 67, who bought the book from Kinokuniya at Ngee Ann City yesterday, said: "I'm getting this because it encapsulates how Singapore has fared during the first two years of the pandemic." She added: "This is worth remembering, and if I take good care of the book, it can be passed down for future generations to have a glimpse of what living during a pandemic was like."

Mr K. Yokesh, 45, a salesman, said he was getting it as one of his wife's friends was interviewed in the book. He also wanted to understand the battle from the perspectives of front-line workers.

"This book is a gift to appreciate how much they have contributed and how hard they fought, and I think it's good to support this cause," he said.

• In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story retails for $28 (with GST) at major bookstores. It is also available at the Straits Times Press website, stbooks.sg