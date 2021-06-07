Holistic solutions needed to tackle both overt and hidden acts of racism, say observers

SINGAPORE - Political leaders and watchers have come out against racist remarks made in an incident on Saturday which were widely shared, saying that while tensions and anxieties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic may have had a part to play in a recent spate of racist incidents, they go against what Singapore stands for.

But hidden acts of racism and unconscious bias are just as, if not more, problematic, and holistic solutions are needed to to tackle the issue at its root, observers told The Straits Times on Monday (June 7).

The series of incidents involving open displays of racist behaviour here includes an episode on Saturday where a 60-year-old Chinese Singaporean man was caught on camera making racist remarks to an interracial couple. Business owner Dave Parkash, 26, who was the alleged target of the comments, later posted about the incident. Police are investigating.

In another recent incident, an Indian Singaporean woman was reportedly kicked in the chest by an assailant, who also used racial slurs against her. In April, a video was widely shared of a woman caught making racist remarks on an MRT train.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Facebook on Monday that there will inevitably be stresses and strains arising from the unprecedented challenges brought on by Covid-19. "These incidents are striking, precisely because they go against what we stand for in Singapore," he said, noting that multi-racialism is a daily lived reality and source of pride here.

Mr Mohamed Imran Mohamed Taib, founding board member of Centre for Interfaith Understanding, noted that the ethno-nationalist lens by which some countries had viewed the pandemic has led to labelling and finger-pointing, contributing to the idea that viruses can be "national" as well.

This has fuelled xenophobic attitudes towards citizens of countries where Covid-19 strains have been first detected, such as India.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, in response to the latest incident involving Mr Parkash, had said on Sunday that recent events have made him unsure if Singapore is "moving in the right direction on racial tolerance and harmony".

Professor Leong Chan-Hoong from the Singapore University of Social Sciences agreed that the pandemic has had an impact on race relations. But long-term trends here are still encouraging, he noted, pointing to how about one in four of marriages today involve a spouse from a different ethnic background.

"This is not possible if we are xenophobic or racist - we have moved on from the violent, tumultuous years in the 1960s," said Prof Leong, even as he noted that there will be a segment in the population who are uncomfortable at being in close proximity to those who are culturally different.

That being said, all forms of racism - whether overtly displayed or kept hidden and subtle - are problematic and affect those on the receiving end, said Dr Mathew Mathews, principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

They include instances when some races are characterised by unfair stereotypes. "These sometimes become self-fulfilling prophecies - for instance, I cannot do this subject well because I am of this race," Dr Mathews said.

In fact, covert acts of racism could be more problematic and dangerous than these recent open displays, said Mr Imran.

This is because sub-conscious prejudice may go unchallenged or uncorrected, and could lead to racist decisions being made without accountability as a person is not aware of how and why their attitudes are unacceptable.

"It can fester into more dangerous ideas that can turn ugly when there is a breakdown of law and order, as seen in other countries," he added.

The fact that more victims have, in recent months, called attention to acts of racism also demonstrates greater awareness about what constitutes racism and why it needs to be tackled.

"For a long time, we have swept it under the carpet. It's time we confront it and find ways to overcome it. The initial phase may be confusing and even messy. But all social change begins with some tensions. What matters is how we manage these tensions and direct them to lasting solutions," said Mr Imran.

Collective action is needed to deal with issues of racism, said the experts.

Mr Imran noted that institutions - such as the media and schools - also have to do their part.

He noted that the "racialisation" of social issues, such as the presentation of data through racial categories, could be problematic.

While he understands that this is done so that solutions can be targeted at communities, this can lead to the entrenchment of stereotypes, particularly of a race that is often over-represented in these issues. "And stereotypes can lead to discriminatory behaviour," he said.

More collaborations across existing racial self-help groups will also break down the idea that a problem is "exclusively Malay, Indian or Chinese", added Mr Imran. "It will foster inter-ethnic concerns, support and pooling of resources beyond the racial silos."

Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas noted that there were several responses to the video involving Mr Parkash that had called for the 60-year-old man to be prosecuted, but questioned if turning to the law should be the remedy for every incident involving race.

"It may end up like a game of whack-a-mole, without determining why there are these moles in the first place," Mr Thomas, who is a partner at law firm Tang Thomas, wrote on Facebook.

Singapore can consider a framework for the rehabilitation of people who express racist sentiments that threaten social cohesion, he told ST.

"This rehabilitative framework could be in addition to penalties imposed by law, or in lieu of sentencing, including community service with ethnic self-help groups or other ethnic-based entities, for example," he said.

For promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race under the Penal Code, a person can be jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong told ST that the recent incidents are a stark reminder that Singapore cannot take its race relations for granted. "These relations are, and must remain, constant work in progress for us, always mindful and sensitive, as we strive to strengthen our social cohesion."

Progress Singapore Party secretary-general Francis Yuen said in a statement on Facebook that his party also strongly condemns such racist attitudes and behaviour. "Racism will tear our social fabric and cause great harm to the progress of Singapore," he said.

In May, Mr Shanmugam had challenged Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai of the PSP to file a motion to debate the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) in Parliament, and said that Ceca cannot be used to justify racist behaviour. Mr Leong had previously filed several parliamentary questions about Ceca and the issue of foreign talent competing with Singaporeans for jobs.