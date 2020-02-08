Stringent safety measures at large-scale events

More stringent measures are being taken at events where big turnouts are expected to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China.

Yesterday, Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a notch to code orange as the coronavirus spread further, with three new patients detected. They had no travel history to China or contact with any other known infected person.

At this year's Thaipusam pro-cession, which began last night, thermal scanners, additional washing points, masks and sanitisers were available.

The procession started at 11.30pm yesterday at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and will end today at 11.30pm at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road, said the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB).

Thaipusam draws around 10,000 devotees yearly.

HEB said masks and sanitisers will be available at the temples and at points along the procession route. Thermal scanners will be placed at the entrances to the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple. There will also be more hand-washing points with soap there.

Common areas such as toilets, the registration area and payment counters will be more frequently cleaned. Staff will also have temperature checks twice a day, and volunteers will look out for devotees who are unwell.

Those who are unwell should refrain from participating in the procession or visiting the two temples, said HEB.

It added that, if possible, people should avoid the peak periods of midnight to 2am, and 6pm to 11pm.

Code orange is one step below "red", which signifies an out-of-control pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said that in code orange, event organisers are advised to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events.

Those that choose to continue should take additional precautions.

Events put off

HEB added extra advisories after code orange was announced yesterday. It asked participants in the Thaipusam procession to move briskly and not gather in groups, and to leave the temple after completing their vows instead of congregating.

In other developments following the code orange declaration, the National Stadium Open House this weekend was cancelled, while the Singapore Yacht Show, initially scheduled to be held from March 19 to 22, was postponed to October.

The Education Ministry also said that all external school activities and inter-school activities, including the National School Games, will be suspended until the end of the March school holidays.

Singapore Airshow 2020 organiser Experia Events said that it would implement seat tagging for seated events at Changi Exhibition Centre. The airshow begins on Tuesday, and ends next Sunday.

Experia Events had previously said that it would have enhanced cleaning and refuse management as well as hand sanitisers for those attending the show.

Doctors and medics would also be on hand to attend to visitors who feel unwell, and mandatory temperature screenings would be conducted.

Temperature screening was also among the measures in place last night at the Lantern Festival celebrations of the Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple.

The temple also had all those attending the event fill out a health declaration form.

About 3,000 people turned up last night, smaller than the usual turnout of at least 5,000, said temple event coordinator Jeffrey Tan.