Strides limousine drivers upset vehicle rental fees now higher than pre-pandemic

SINGAPORE - About 90 Strides limousine drivers now have to pay more than what they did pre-pandemic to rent their vehicles, after rates were revised upwards three times in the last two months.

Compared with $150 a day charged before the pandemic, the drivers, who rent the Toyota Vellfire from SMRT's Strides, now have to renew their contracts at $160.50 a day.

Drivers said they are worried this could further increase later in the year at a time when fuel costs are surging, and set a benchmark for other transport companies.

They also said that the move was announced without any consultation, effectively "forcing the increase down our throats" after two years of depressed fares, including for the ferrying of Covid-19 patients in full protective gear.

The latest increase to $160.50 a day by Strides was announced in individual messages sent to drivers on June 14, after which the company told concerned drivers that there were more than 100 people on a wait list if they chose not to renew their one- or two-year contracts.

Before this, messages were sent on April 30 and May 17, informing drivers that their contracts would be changed, first from the subsidised $112 a day during Covid-19 to $139, then to $150.

Despite a petition on online petition website Change.org, titled "Stop exploiting local Singapore drivers", and intercession of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), the only concession so far is to allow drivers to renew their lease at $160.50 after their current contract ends, instead of immediately from July.

"I understand that they are trying to recoup their Covid-19 losses and were prepared for an increase, but this is too much, especially for a car that is already three to four years old," said Strides driver Sherwin Tan, 40.

"We now have to be on the road five to six hours just to break even. They are also still getting a 20 per cent commission for our work."

Another Strides driver, Mr Peter Tan, said he has no choice but to stomach the increase as he is already 62. "There might be an out for others, but not me. Now that it's the summer holidays, there are also fewer tourists in Singapore. Business is not as good as they imagine."

Strides' limousine service caters to private-hire and airport transfer demand, which has yet to stabilise, with passenger volume at Changi Airport still about half of 2019 levels.

Some drivers said they had left Strides due to the hike. A 44-year-old, who quit last week and who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, said "it's just bad treatment of drivers".

"The new rental rate is on the very high side compared to other companies," he added. "I've heard that it might even go up to $170 per day by September. I'm very worried that other limo leasers will follow suit."

Strides is the first operator to increase its rental charges after the pandemic struck, with other operators choosing so far to raise fares to protect their drivers' earnings amid changing ridership demand and increasing fuel prices.

But this can sometimes backfire. Grab drew some flak after it cut the waiting time grace period before penalising riders from five to three minutes. It had said the move was introduced to help drivers reduce fuel wastage caused by idling engines while waiting.

In response to The Straits Times, Strides said it had been leasing out its limousines at below market rates during Covid-19, and that it has to adjust them according "to the market conditions as they develop".

The demand for point-to-point limousine services has risen and fares have also increased, its senior general manager Yeow How Pheng said.

"Our Strides limousine drivers are our partners and we thank them for their continuous support, especially during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic measures. We appreciate all our driver partners and will continue to work with them to improve their earnings and livelihoods."

The NPHVA told ST that it hopes companies can continue to consult associations to discuss and communicate planned changes that affect earnings. It said the concession that Strides made is "acceptable" to drivers.

"We will continue advocating for the rights of our workers by engaging them to understand their needs and concerns," it said.

ComfortDelGro, the largest player, said in reply to ST that rental rates for its LimoCabs and MaxiCabs have not changed in the past three years, without saying how much it charges.

Rental continues to be cheaper than what it was pre-pandemic, with a percentage of rental every day waived given the challenging circumstances.