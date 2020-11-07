Stricter SHN rules for travellers from Estonia, Norway

Anyone entering Singapore from Monday who has travelled in the past two weeks to Estonia and Norway will have to serve a stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that these travellers will have to serve the two-week notice even if they had obtained approval to opt out earlier.

This is due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Estonia and Norway recently.

Estonia registered a record daily increase of 241 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the country's total tally to 5,705.

Meanwhile, Norway on Thursday announced new curbs that will place limits on social gatherings and education, among other things, from today. It has recorded over 22,500 virus cases so far.

Previously, on Oct 27, MOH said that travellers from these two countries were allowed to serve the stay-home notice at a suitable place of residence.

MOH said travellers from Fiji, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey can still apply to opt out of dedicated stay-home notice facilities and serve the 14-day notice at their place of residence. However, this is provided they have not travelled to countries apart from the ones mentioned here in the 14 days prior to entry.

They must also serve their notice in their place of residence alone, or only with household members who are also serving stay-home notices and have the same travel history and duration.

Travellers from these countries have been able to apply to opt out of dedicated stay-home notice facilities from last Monday.

MOH said that as the global situation evolves, it will continue to adjust border measures to manage the risk of the import and spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Travellers are advised to visit the Safe Travel Office website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore and be prepared to be subject to the prevailing border measures on entry, tests and treatment.