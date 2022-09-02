Stricter measures to curb rise in workplace deaths

Companies will not be allowed to hire new foreign workers for up to three months if unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls are found following serious and fatal workplace accidents.

The chief executives of these companies will also have to personally account for the lapses and take responsibility for rectifications, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday.

These stricter safety requirements come amid a worrying rise in work-related deaths and injuries, with 36 workplace deaths this year as at Thursday.

They are part of a six-month heightened safety period being imposed on companies by MOM, which can be extended if needed.

During this period, companies in higher-risk sectors will have to conduct a safety timeout, which will be mandatory for the first time.

It affects all companies in the construction, manufacturing, marine, process or transport and storage industries, as well as companies in other industries which use heavy or industrial vehicles, such as lorries and forklifts.

MOM said vehicular accidents were the top cause of workplace deaths this year, accounting for one in three of the 36 fatalities.

Between Sept 1 and 15, companies in the targeted sectors will have to suspend operations temporarily to review safety procedures and complete a list of safety timeout activities.

MOM did not specify the length of the safety timeout but said it should be sufficiently long to "review risks corresponding to the scale of the operations".

Among other things, the company's top management has to personally do a walkabout on site to encourage workers to report safety risks and near misses to their supervisors. The activities will need to be documented, and this will be checked by MOM officers during routine inspections.

If the safety timeout activities are not conducted by Sept 15, the companies will be barred from hiring new work pass holders for one month, MOM said.

In May, companies here were urged to take a safety timeout following 10 fatal workplace accidents the month before, but this was done on a voluntary basis.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said companies here may feel the new heightened safety period is onerous and may increase their challenges.

"However, I wish to assure everyone that they need not worry if they make safety a priority," he said. "Any disruptions that you face as a result of lax safety practices are temporary, but the impact of injuries and fatalities on workers and their families are permanent... We have to start with the baseline that we have zero tolerance for fatalities and injuries."

MOM also gave details about plans announced earlier to standardise the criteria used to disqualify unsafe contractors from public construction tenders, and to tighten the demerit points system for construction firms.

The clampdown on safety lapses follows an increase in workplace fatalities, which is projected to hit a rate of 1.6 per 100,000 workers this year, the worst since 2017.

In comparison, the workplace fatality rate in 2019 was 1.1 per 100,000 workers.

In the past week alone, there were three separate fatal accidents. This is despite increased penalties, stepped-up inspections and repeated exhortations by the authorities to firms and workers to take workplace safety seriously.

MOM said it will, from Oct 1, introduce measures targeting the construction sector, which has been the top contributor to workplace deaths this year with 13 to date. Errant construction firms will receive demerit points from the first fine onwards. Previously, firms incurred demerit points after four fines for safety lapses.

The number of demerit points for serious accidents will also be raised from 18 to 25, giving it equal weight as fatal accidents.

Main contractors and first-level sub-contractors that accrue 25 demerit points will be disqualified from public tenders for between three months and two years.

Meanwhile, a multi-sectoral workplace safety task force will be set up to conduct deep dives into the work practices and structures within specific industries.