Stricter Covid control measures at popular spots

Popular public spots such as beaches and bars will see enhanced crowd controls and stricter enforcement against those who flout safe management rules, the task force on Covid-19 said yesterday.

Five weeks into phase two of Singapore's reopening, the authorities said there have been crowding and poor adherence to safe distancing measures at places such as stretches of East Coast Park and food and beverage outlets at places like Dempsey.

More than 100 fines were issued last weekend to those who failed to adhere to safe distancing measures. Two bars at Circular Road have been fined and issued suspension notices.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong called on the community to stay disciplined and to keep up practices such as masking up in public. Those with any symptoms should see a doctor rather than self-medicate. About 40 per cent of community cases had continued to move about in public after exhibiting symptoms, behaviour that jeopardises the collective effort against Covid-19, he said.

The task force said clearance of Covid-19 at foreign worker dormitories here should be completed within a fortnight, except for 17 standalone blocks in some dorms that are being used as quarantine facilities.

Lim Yan Liang

