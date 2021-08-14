Three challenges for S’pore to tackle: Race and religion

Strengthening efforts to maintain harmony for a new generation

Children playing traditional games at a pre-school. The need for better understanding, as well as openness to the diversity of views on issues of race and religion, was a key takeaway from several recent forums held on the topic.
Recent racist incidents illustrate how issues of race and religion can easily divide society. It is helpful to air and acknowledge issues of race and religion in a candid and respectful manner.

It took several generations of sustained effort for Singapore to bring the different races and religions together. The resulting social harmony was the fruit of mutual understanding and compromise by the majority as well as the minorities. The country has to continually adjust this delicate balance to maintain harmony as society evolves.

August 14, 2021
