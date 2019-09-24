Straits Times photo exhibition showcases most powerful news images from around the world

SINGAPORE - More than 250 of the most powerful images captured by local and international photojournalists in the past year will be on display in October at Through The Lens, a photo exhibition organised by The Straits Times.

The exhibition, which will run from Oct 5 to Oct 27, celebrates the best in news photography and comprises The Straits Times Photo Exhibition and the World Press Photo (WPP) Exhibition.

The National Museum of Singapore will host the exhibition, with free admission, as the official venue supporter. Multimedia will be included for the first time.

The Straits Times Photo Exhibition showcases 100 photos and 38 videos from ST's photojournalists and video team in 2018 and 2019.

These are spread out across seven categories: News, Features, Sports, World, Climate Change, Home in Focus and #MyhomeSG.

Among the highlights is a shot of a protester smashing in a door at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1, the anniversary of the city's handover to Chinese rule.

The image was captured by ST photojournalist Lim Yaohui, who spent 17 days in Hong Kong in June and July covering the widespread protests that continue to rage on.

"The atmosphere was really intense with protesters trying to break into the building and lots of police officers standing guard. I got pepper-sprayed after the glass was broken and the confrontation between both sides escalated," he recalled.

"The media were packed like sardines trying to get the moment when the protesters smashed the glass panels at the entrance. There was no space to manoeuvre and we were just trying not to get into one another's viewfinder."

The WPP Exhibition 2019, which is returning to Singapore for the fifth year, features 157 prize-winning photos from the non-profit organisation's annual competition.

WPP's 2019 competition drew 78,801 entries from 4,738 photographers from around the world.

The winning shot shows Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez crying as she and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, on June 12, 2018.



Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez cries as she and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, on June 12, 2018.PHOTO: © JOHN MOORE, GETTY IMAGES



The photo was taken by Getty Images senior staff photographer John Moore.

ST's Mr Lim will be sharing his thoughts alongside his newsroom colleagues in a series of weekly talks and panel discussions held together with the exhibition.

Topics include the Hong Kong protests, drone photography and climate change.

Members of the public will also be able to hear from two World Press Photo prize winners Ezra Acayan and Mario Cruz.

Those interested in the talks can go to http://str.sg/J4c9 to register.

Free guided tours are also available every Saturday at 11am and 1pm. Please visit www.straitstimes.com/ttl2019 for more information.