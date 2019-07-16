Stories to move a nation

The stories of four ordinary Singaporeans will take centre stage at the National Day Parade (NDP) this year, exemplifying, through a series of short films, the different generations who have contributed to Singapore's formation and transformation over the years.

Mrs Iris Verghese, 73, was a health worker who reached out to Singapore's first Aids patient in 1985 amid a climate of fear, and has since dedicated years to supporting Aids patients and their families.

Madam Helen Joseph, 90, risked her life as a 12-year-old to secretly pass sandwiches to starving prisoners of war at Rangoon Road Camp during World War II.

Rapper Danial Bawthan, 25, who has muscular dystrophy and goes by the artist handle Wheelsmith, and social entrepreneur Anil David, 51, who set up a call centre to provide jobs for fellow former convicts, round up the quartet.

Their stories feature prominently across the 10 short films - of about 11/2-minute long each - and eight animations directed and produced by local film-maker and parade multimedia director Royston Tan that will be screened during the parade on Aug 9. The films and animations are showcased over seven parts of NDP 2019, made up of a prologue and six acts.

Said Major Wong Wai Keat, chairman of the NDP 2019 multimedia committee, yesterday: "With multimedia, we wanted to be consistent from the outset in showcasing this year's theme of the shared values of different generations."

One idea the 250-strong multimedia team settled on was a count-up animation of 700 years of Singapore's history, running from the 14th century to the present day, that appears in NDP 2019's first segment.

The forward passage of time alludes to each new generation stepping up to succeed the old in creating Singapore's future, said Maj Wong.



This is the first time both Maj Wong and Mr Tan are part of the team bringing the NDP to life, a process that has run for nearly a year.

Veteran film-maker Tan, 43, said the extended nature of the project took some getting used to, considering that each feature film he produces takes up only an average of 33 days.

Each film or animation also has to run in tandem with the parade's live elements, such as the Mobile Column and the on-stage performers.

For example, rapper Wheelsmith makes a live appearance shortly after the video segment of him relating his story concludes.

Mr Tan said: "This was very different from making a feature film, because if you overrun five seconds here or five seconds there, it affects the entire production.

"There were times when we had to reshoot and get the (interviewees) to basically say the same thing five seconds faster."

