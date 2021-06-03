Stop-work orders for 26 builders that flouted virus curbs

Twenty-six builders have been ordered to stop work for three days for flouting Covid-19 curbs.

They were among more than 65 builders found to have violated safe management measures since these were tightened on May 16.

In a statement yesterday, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said the 26 builders were found to have allowed workers or visitors into their worksites without performing SafeEntry check-in at the site entrances.

These included two sites that had let in workers who did not check in and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, thus complicating contact tracing efforts.

BCA issued three-day stop-work orders to the 26 builders to halt all activities on site.

The orders will be lifted after the builders review their safe-management plans, rectify all non-compliance and submit a compliance report to BCA.

Sites that Covid-19-positive cases visited will need to do thorough disinfection before works can resume, BCA said.

The authority has stepped up its checks and conducted more than 900 inspections a week at construction worksites to ensure that builders are doing their part to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission among the construction workforce, while keeping works going as much as possible.

The number of inspections is triple the average of the 300 a week that BCA conducted from last June.

BCA said a key concern arising from its checks is the lack of rigour in deploying TraceTogether-only SafeEntry or ensuring SafeEntry check-in at worksite entrances.

The authority said it will also take stronger enforcement action against builders that do not appoint safe management officers or safe distancing officers to escort and supervise workers or visitors.

Workers and visitors may include roving subcontractors, delivery workers and other service providers who carry out work at multiple worksites.

> 900 Number of Building and Construction Authority (BCA) inspections a week at construction worksites to ensure that builders are doing their part to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission among the construction workforce. This is three times the average of the 300 a week that the BCA conducted from June last year.

$2,000 Maximum fine that errant builders could face. They could also be issued longer stop-work orders, or face prosecution.

Safe management and safe distancing officers are appointed to ensure that workers from elsewhere, or visitors, do not intermingle with the workers at a worksite and that all safe management measures are strictly adhered to throughout the time they spend on site.

Sites that are found to have contravened these requirements will be issued three-day stop-work orders.

Other common examples of non-compliance with safe management measures that were observed during the inspections by BCA include having workers carrying out work on site without the BCA's approval, workers not adhering to safe distancing or not wearing masks, and worksites having no proper zonal segregation.

BCA said it takes a serious view of any failure to comply with safe management measures at worksites, as "any non-compliance can easily undermine the efforts and good work of the rest of the industry in combating the transmission of Covid-19".

Going forward, builders with worksites that break rules will be issued longer stop-work orders or fines of up to $2,000, or face prosecution.