Stop Scams Podcast: Near impossible to recover money once scammers transfer it out of Singapore

Synopsis: This is a new podcast by The Straits Times to raise greater public awareness in Singapore and globally, to highlight the latest scam tactics, trends and ways authorities are dealing with this modern-day scourge.
It is now February 2022. In Singapore alone, nearly $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016. Mutating and spreading, different types of scams have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, from love to work. The police are cracking down on offenders. What can you do to protect yourself?
In this episode, deputy news editor Andre Yeo hosts fellow journalists David Sun, Jessie Lim and Wong Shiying as they share their biggest behind-the-scenes revelations for the articles they have covered on scam tactics so far.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:10 David Sun on what sets scams apart from other types of crimes; victims' complacency, lack of self-awareness
03:03 Should the public feel sorry for victims of scams despite amount of anti-scam publicity?
05:42 Wong Shiying on the common thread among the eight scam victims she interviewed over four months; victims mentally scarred into extreme distrust
08:54 Jessie Lim on how intelligent today's scammers really are, and how they even cultivate victims over months
11:30 Why it's almost impossible to get back your money once it's transferred out of Singapore
13:15 Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Centre has added robotic process automation to its arsenal, with the technology driving Project Combat (Centralised Operational Messaging Bot, Addressing Threats)
23:00 How else are victims affected by scams: The mental toll and opening up to seek help
ST's Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9
• Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/
• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/
Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), David Sun (davidsun@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), Wong Shiying (sywong@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
