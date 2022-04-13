Stop Scams Podcast: Why children are more susceptible to scams than adults

In this episode, ST's deputy news editor Andre Yeo and journalist Jessie Lim speak with JC (not his real name), 20, who fell victim to a love and gaming scam in March 2021. He is a graphic design student waiting to enlist in national service. Joining them are Ms Lauren Yeo, principal counsellor of Restart Counselling for Wellness and Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:13 How JC lost $2,100 to a love and gaming scam in March 2021

09:04 Ms Yeo on how a girl, 15, cheated five people in a gift card scam

10:39 Dr Chow on why scam victims find it difficult to come forward; detecting when elderly try to hide their shame at being scammed

19:53 How children can avoid being scammed

23:10 Impact of scams on victims’ self-esteem, work performance; advice on how to tell parents if children fall victim to a scam

34:14 Why young children are more susceptible to scams than adults

Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Read ST's Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9

• Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/

Public can join these police schemes:

Community Watch Scheme: https://go.gov.sg/spf-cws

Crime Prevention Ambassadors: https://www.ncpc.org.sg/cpas.html

Citizens on Patrol: https://go.gov.sg/citizensonpatrol

---

