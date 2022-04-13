Stop Scams Podcast: Why children are more susceptible to scams than adults

Synopsis: This is a new podcast by The Straits Times to raise greater public awareness of the modern scourge of scams in Singapore and globally.
In Singapore, nearly $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016. Mutating and spreading, different types of scams have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, from love to work. The police are cracking down on offenders. What can you do to protect yourself?
In this episode, ST's deputy news editor Andre Yeo and journalist Jessie Lim speak with JC (not his real name), 20, who fell victim to a love and gaming scam in March 2021. He is a graphic design student waiting to enlist in national service. Joining them are Ms Lauren Yeo, principal counsellor of Restart Counselling for Wellness and Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:13 How JC lost $2,100 to a love and gaming scam in March 2021
09:04 Ms Yeo on how a girl, 15, cheated five people in a gift card scam
10:39 Dr Chow on why scam victims find it difficult to come forward; detecting when elderly try to hide their shame at being scammed
19:53 How children can avoid being scammed
23:10 Impact of scams on victims’ self-esteem, work performance; advice on how to tell parents if children fall victim to a scam
34:14 Why young children are more susceptible to scams than adults
Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
• Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/
• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/
Public can join these police schemes:
Community Watch Scheme: https://go.gov.sg/spf-cws
Crime Prevention Ambassadors: https://www.ncpc.org.sg/cpas.html
Citizens on Patrol: https://go.gov.sg/citizensonpatrol
