Stop Scams Podcast: How to spot a victim of a scam

Synopsis: This is a new podcast by The Straits Times to raise greater public awareness of the modern scourge of scams in Singapore and globally.
In Singapore, nearly $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016. Mutating and spreading, different types of scams have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, from romance to work. The police are cracking down on offenders. What can you do to protect yourself?
In the series’ fourth episode, ST’s deputy news editor Andre Yeo and journalist Osmond Chia speak with OCBC branch manager Leong Wen Xian, 34, who prevented a housewife in her 50s from losing some $200,000 to fraudsters.
Mr Leong also details the challenges brought on by the pandemic in spotting victims and the new innovations OCBC has introduced in 2022 to combat scams.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:52 How Mr Leong prevented a woman from losing $200,000 to scammers
06:50 Spotting the signs that someone is being scammed
13:19 Why Covid-19 has make it tougher to fight scams
15:09 Mr Leong on the changes OCBC has made to fight scams in 2022
18:08 Tips from Mr Leong on how to avoid falling prey to scams
Listen to earlier Stop Scams podcasts:
Ep 1 - Near impossible to recover your money once scammers transfer it out of Singapore
Ep 2 - How scammers are buying bank accounts and digital identities of youth for misuse
Ep 3 - Why children are more susceptible to scams than adults
Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Osmond Chia (osmondc@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Read ST's Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9
• Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/
• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!