Stop Scams Podcast: How scammers are buying bank accounts of youth for misuse

In this episode, ST's deputy news editor Andre Yeo and journalist Jessie Lim speak with Superintendent of Police Michelle Tay, the head of the Anti-Scam Centre, launched in 2019. Their job is to disrupt the scammers’ operations and help victims to try to recover their money.

02:15 Step-by-step guide: What to do if you're a scam victim, and what the police do when liaising with banks and fintech institutions

04:10 Why is it so hard to recover scam victims' monies once the funds are transferred out of Singapore?

05:15 What is the Community Watch Scheme and the new e-commerce Transaction Safety rating?

07:00 What are the new scam tactics emerging in 2022? More on the pig-butchering scam which combines tactics used in love and investment scams

09:33 How scammers are targeting youths, offering up to $2,000 to buy their digital identity credentials, and why this is an offence for teenagers involved

09:56 When Supt Tay’s mother received a scam call claiming she had been kidnapped

